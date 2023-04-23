Behaviours that may be sabotaging your relationship

Sometimes we may end up sabotaging the relationship we are in. Often the way we behave and the vibe we give to the other person determines the state of the relationship we are in. When the communication is not clear within the people involved in the relationship, the behaviours are always up for guessing. Hence, people may misinterpret and mistake certain attitudes. “Sometimes, when you’re frustrated in a relationship, it’s more effective to think about ways that you are contributing to the problem and address them, instead of trying to change the other person,” wrote Psychotherapist Sadaf Siddiqi.

7. Lack of intimacy: Intimacy goes beyond sexual relations, and it involves holding hands, hugging, and other forms of affection. When couples fail to incorporate intimacy into their relationship, it may lead to feelings of unappreciation and dissatisfaction.

“For example, are there behaviors that aren’t acceptable to you? Adjust yourself. Set boundaries. Share the consequences if those boundaries aren’t honored,” the expert further added. Sadaf further added five behaviours that can sabotage the relationship we are in:

Not being honest: we often end up saying yes to something which we do not want to be a part of – when clearly the answer should have been no. However, due to the situation, we end up being dishonest about our feelings and later feel resentment about it.

Help: In relationships, being vulnerable comes naturally to each other. When we need help, we must ask for it from our partner instead of assuming that they will magically know about it.

Mental health: All of us, at some point in life, go through our own mental health-related struggles. In relationships, we must not mask the struggles by saying that we are okay. Instead, we should ask for help and make sure that we get better so that we do not impact the relationship and ourselves adversely.

Safety: We always want a safe person to be with – for that to happen, we should also create a space of safety for our partner. When we communicate in statements that may feel like a personal attack on them, we sabotage the relationship.

Boundaries: The boundaries we set for ourselves, and the relationship should be done keeping in mind that we do not end up hurting our partner in the process.

