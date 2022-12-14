How gratitude helps in relationship growth: Expert shares tips

A small expression of appreciation goes a long way. All relationships are bound in the little things that we do for each other. From expressing gratitude to a small expression of love, it lays the foundation of a long-term, happy and healthy relationship that can go for years. A relationship, after the initial phase of firecrackers, becomes a long journey of understanding each other, getting over our own fears of baring our heart for love, and most importantly, respecting each other’s presence and individuality throughout. A relationship takes a lot of work, and people who are willing to take the long route, end up having a healthy relationship that is meant to be cherished.

Gratitude is one of the most important expressions in a relationship. Addressing the same, psychotherapist Emily H Sanders wrote, “A little thanks can go a very long way. While being mindful to say thank you or expressing appreciation to your partner isn’t a cure-all, it can be such medicine to our relationships- and not just our romantic relationships. Gratitude also offers us an opportunity to practice being vulnerable.” She further noted down the ways by which gratitude helps in relationship growth:

Care and attention: A small expression of gratitude helps in communication the deep care and the attention that we have towards our partners. It helps us in feeling great as well.

Positive qualities: In a relationship, the positive qualities of both the partners are meant to be cherished, respected and celebrated. Gratitude helps in doing that.

Feel capable: When we express gratitude to our partner, it helps in making them feel capable of making us feel better. That helps in motivating them to be better individuals.

Feeling of safety: it also envelopes in the warmth of the sense of safety which is extremely important in a healthy relationship.

Foster motivation: Gratitude helps us to be kinder and more compassionate in life. It creates the necessary motivation.