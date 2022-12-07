Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / 3 skills you must master for a successful relationship

3 skills you must master for a successful relationship

Published on Dec 07, 2022 02:32 PM IST

By using these three essential skills, you can assist your partner and your relationship in the best possible ways, allowing it to blossom and develop beyond your expectations.

We all want a healthy relationship but sometimes we struggle with not having the right tools to make the relationship work.(pexels)
ByAkanksha Agnihotri, Delhi

Being in a relationship has its benefits, like the constant availability of a dedicated cuddling partner and a companion with whom to discuss your thoughts and feelings. In relationships, there are laws of love, and finding, building, and maintaining a magical connection depends largely on your ability to comprehend, practise, and master these essential skills. There is a lot to understand and respect about your partner's needs, feelings, and behaviours in addition to your own. By using these insights, you can assist your partner and your relationship in the best possible ways, allowing it to blossom and develop beyond your wildest expectations. (Also read: 5 communication reminders for successful relationships )

"We all want a healthy relationship but sometimes we struggle with not having the right tools to make the relationship work. No relationship is perfect, and both parties need to invest their time and effort in order for a relationship to last. It's important to be mindful of your needs, and also your partner's needs. When we become self-centred in a relationship, we experience negative beliefs, neglect our partner's needs, jump to conclusions and make assumptions. All of these negatively impact the way we regulate our emotions and make the situation worse," says, Dr. Natasha Ramzan, Clinical Psychologist and Relationship Expert, in her recent Instagram post. She further suggested three essential skills you must master for a successful relationship.

1. Emotion regulation

Being able to regulate your emotions in different situations when in a relationship. For example: when your partner doesn't text you back right away, try not to act on your anxiety by sending impulsive text messages or calling. Instead, try focusing on managing your anxiety.

2. Mutuality

When making a decision in a relationship, you are mindful of considering your needs and your partner's needs. Both people in a relationship are equally important and so are their needs, but the reality is it's all too easy for humans to get stuck in their self-centred perspective.

3. Insight

It is an important skill as it helps you become aware of who you are, what you need, what you want, and why you do the things you do. For example: if you are mindful, you will realize you're not snapping at your partner because he/she is being annoyed, but because you had a bad day at work.

relationship relationships relationship tips relationship advice couple partner life partner
