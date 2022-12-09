How to get emotionally unstuck: Expert shares tips

Emotional burden comes with the experiences that we carry from a very long time with us. People who are born and brought up in dysfunctional homes, often carry a bigger trauma than they can explain. These traumas show up in their regular reaction to situations, people and emotions. It also affects their relationships in the later stages of their lives. Childhood trauma can affect us in more ways than we can fathom. However, with time, it is important to understand the emotions that we are carrying and experiencing, seek help, and eventually find a way to move out of the burdens that stop us from achieving a better life, with more defined healthy emotions.

Trauma Specialist Dr Heidi Green is known for sharing deep insights on trauma faced by people and how it affects us later in life. She also often speaks of the ways to move out of these traumas and lead a better life. The feeling of being emotionally stuck in a phase of our lives can be very taxing on our mental health. Speaking of the same, Dr Heidi Green wrote, “Sometimes we can figure out how to get unstuck when we spend quiet time in reflection with ourselves meditating, journaling, or reading. Other times we need a sounding board like a friend or professional guidance from a licensed therapist.”

She further laid down a few steps on how to slowly become emotionally unstuck:

Name the feelings: often the emotions that we experience cannot be defined in clear words. With time, it is important to name the emotions that we feel and learn to address them.

Get to know the emotions: Having an analytic mindset on the way we react to situations and people in life, and getting to know them better and learning to overcome them, can be the second step of being emotionally unstuck.

Identifying the root source: Searching for the root source of how we feel the way we feel, often includes going back in time and finding the source of how it all started.

Begin healing: It is important to address these emotions and start the process of healing.