Signs of a traumatized child

Published on Nov 19, 2022

Trauma signs and symptoms in young children can take many forms. It's crucial to recognise when you might need to seek expert assistance while still attempting to calm and comfort your youngster.

Children and Mental Health: Signs of a traumatized child (pixabay)
By Akanksha Agnihotri

When anything distressing occurs to a kid, their parents and teachers will seek to support them in finding a healthy method to cope with their sadness or grief. Most people will recover without experiencing any lasting effects. However, some kids are more likely to endure chronic pain. These children include those who have experienced the loss of a close friend and those who have received really painful news about an incident or loss. It's crucial to recognise when you might need to seek expert assistance while still attempting to calm and comfort your youngster. There are some clear signs that your child may have experienced trauma. (Also read: How to protect your kids from experiencing trauma? Expert shares insights )

"Many parents ignore the signs of trauma in children and let their child 'take it' instead of addressing it. Even if it comes up with nothing, the fact that you are making an effort proves to the child that they are safe and they are not alone. Children deserve to live in an environment where their concerns are taken seriously." says, Mental Health Expert and Educator, Ron, in his recent Instagram post. He further shared signs of trauma in children that parents need to be aware of.

  • Constant separation anxiety, refusing to go to school or sleep without their parents.
  • Age Regression: Their behaviour returns to that of an earlier age, including that of a toddler.
  • The child is jumpy and reacts strongly (screams/cries) at even normal stimuli.
  • Re-enacting their trauma during playtime or representing it via art or writing.
  • Having trouble sleeping, bedwetting, Constant nightmares and paralyzing fears (of ghosts, monsters, darkness, death, etc).
  • Always seeking permission and approval from adults even for. harmless things out of fear of doing something wrong.
  • Hypersensitivity to touch, sound (e.g. parent's footsteps down the hall) and other people's moods.
  • Becoming abnormally quiet and distancing themselves from others when they weren't like that before.

trauma child mental health

