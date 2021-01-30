IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Relationships / Brazilian lawmaker proposes quota for trans employees in big firms
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.(Unsplash)
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.(Unsplash)
relationships

Brazilian lawmaker proposes quota for trans employees in big firms

A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.
READ FULL STORY
Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:23 PM IST

A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.

Neighboring Argentina passed a law last year reserving 1% of public sector jobs for trans workers, but the law drafted by congressman Alexandre Padilha would apply to all private firms with more than 100 staff that receive state aid or contracts.

Padilha, who served as health minister under former President Dilma Rousseff, said his initiative aimed to tackle the discrimination and hardship faced by trans Brazilians - many of whom are kicked out of home by their families as teenagers.

"(Trans people) have to survive without having been able to attend school and, without qualifications, they don't manage to keep a job. It's a ripple effect", Padilha, who has previously worked on LGBT+ issues, told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Padilha, who comes from the opposition left-wing Workers' Party (PT), plans to present his bill in Congress next week, but the initiative is unlikely to garner enough congressional support to be approved, political analysts said.

"It would have quite drastic implications for the companies and for the relationship between the state and the private sector in Brazil," said Fernando Schueler, a political scientist and professor at the Insper business school in Sao Paulo.

Critics of the proposal said compulsory equality quotas were not an effective way of addressing discrimination in the labour market.

"Most of the quota laws in Brazil, and elsewhere, don't work," said Paulo Ganime, a congressman from the right-wing Novo Party. "They mask a problem and sometimes create even more prejudice over a subject."

Padilha worked on the bill with the Brazilian Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals and Intersex people (ABGLT), which said the 3% requirement for big companies was "a minimum base" given the size of Brazil's trans population.

There is scant global data on the percentage of people who are transgender, but about 0.6% of Americans identify as trans, according to the Williams Institute, a think-tank at the UCLA School of Law.

As well as guaranteeing jobs, Padilha's bill would require firms to respect trans people's chosen names, clothing preferences and their choice of bathroom.

ABGLT President Symmy Larrat acknowledged that the initiative faces an uphill struggle in Congress

"We know that the conservatives won't let us make much progress (but) we will fight for more spaces and rights," she said.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
brazil lgbtq
app
Close
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.(Unsplash)
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.(Unsplash)
relationships

Brazilian lawmaker proposes quota for trans employees in big firms

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:23 PM IST
A Brazilian lawmaker announced a bill on Friday that would require big companies to reserve 3% of their jobs for transgender employees, a step he said would help trans people escape poverty and marginalisation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A hooded religious police officer carried out Thursday's floggings, watched by a crowd wearing face masks.(Unsplash)
A hooded religious police officer carried out Thursday's floggings, watched by a crowd wearing face masks.(Unsplash)
relationships

Indonesia's Aceh province publicly canes two gay men

Reuters, Banda Aceh, Indonesia
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Authorities in Indonesia’s Aceh province publicly caned six people accused of breaching Islamic law, including two men who received 77 lashes for having a same sex relationship.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)
relationships

What forms the soul of a relationship?: With Love by Simran Mangharam

By Simran Mangharam
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 02:26 PM IST
Kindness, sensitivity and indulgence, when reciprocated, can combine to form a bond that becomes bright, enduring and unshakeable.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mike Mosallam's Hollywood romcom 'Breaking Fast' busts myths around gay Muslims(Twitter/firstshowing)
Mike Mosallam's Hollywood romcom 'Breaking Fast' busts myths around gay Muslims(Twitter/firstshowing)
relationships

Mike Mosallam's Hollywood romcom 'Breaking Fast' busts myths around gay Muslims

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 29, 2021 10:06 AM IST
Hollywood writer and director Mike Mosallam wants to bust stereotypes that 'you can't be gay and Muslim' with his romantic comedy 'Breaking Fast', was originally released as a short in 2015 and warmly received at the Cannes Film Festival
READ FULL STORY
Close
Talking about the bond that the four share, Panday shared that "nothing" changed between the four in recent years except for the fact that she has stopped biting "Suhana's head."(Instagram)
Talking about the bond that the four share, Panday shared that "nothing" changed between the four in recent years except for the fact that she has stopped biting "Suhana's head."(Instagram)
relationships

Ananya Panday sets 'squad goals' with recent picture with her girls

ANI, New Delhi [india]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Setting major 'squad goals', actor Ananya Panday on Thursday treated her Instafam to a recent picture and a childhood snap of herself with her celebrity best friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
While people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, the use of social media apps has also spiked.(Pixabay)
While people have turned to cooking, reading, among other activities to deal with the health crisis, which brings a fresh supply of stress every day, the use of social media apps has also spiked.(Pixabay)
relationships

Study links use of social media apps to feelings of isolation during Covid-19

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Some 86 per cent of the respondents reported that their use of videoconferencing tools increased during the pandemic. The increased use of online communication tools could in part be driven by feelings of isolation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A male hold on parliament strengthened in December elections. The new cabinet contains just one female minister, while the central bank’s board has none.(Pixabay)
A male hold on parliament strengthened in December elections. The new cabinet contains just one female minister, while the central bank’s board has none.(Pixabay)
relationships

EU state with smallest gender pay gap is still run by men

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 07:41 PM IST
Romanian stands in contrast to much of the rest of the world. President Joe Biden has unveiled a U.S. cabinet with the highest-ever female representation. Closer to home, Serbia’s government is split almost equally between men and women.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the February 11-13 IGCE-II and the Gender Park. (Representational Image) (Unsplash)
relationships

'Gender Park' to come up in Kerala

PTI, Kozhikode
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:36 AM IST
The Kerala government's 300 crore three tower "Gender Park', claimed to be the first of its kind in the country and working towards gender equality in the state, will become functional here from February.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Children of depressed mothers may experience suicidal thoughts: Study

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 07:04 PM IST
According to a recent study, children of mothers experiencing depressive symptoms are more at risk, as adolescents, of experiencing suicidal thoughts and attempting suicide.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image(Unsplash)
Representational image(Unsplash)
relationships

Dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 26, 2021 06:40 PM IST
The findings of a new study suggest that talented dogs can learn new words after hearing them only four times.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
relationships

Here's why drink, drug risk lower among optimistic pupils with 'happy' childhood

ANI
UPDATED ON JAN 26, 2021 11:30 AM IST
The findings show a link between how pupils feel about the past, present, and future and their classroom behaviour.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.(ANI)
relationships

Depression in new fathers linked to relationship insecurities: Study

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 06:51 PM IST
Men, take note! If you are a new father and insecure about the relationship with your partner, it may trigger postnatal depression, a new study suggested.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.(ANI)
relationships

Study suggests women influenced coevolution of dogs, humans

ANI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 05:11 PM IST
In a cross-cultural analysis, found several factors may have played a role in building the mutually beneficial relationship between humans and dogs, including temperature, hunting and surprisingly - gender.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
Neena Gupta asks an important question from her followers(Instagram/neena_gupta)
relationships

Neena Gupta asks fans if it's okay to need people in life, here's what they said

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 03:43 PM IST
  • In a recent video, Neena Gupta asked her fans a rather intriguing question. The actor revealed that she is one of those who constantly need people in life and asked if it is better this way or to be absolutely independent.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
Gender-based violence "comes from a mindset, an idea that is so deeply ingrained that it is almost impossible to retrain", said Ran.(Pixabay)
relationships

Men enlisted to fight 'tradition' of gender violence in Cambodia

Reuters, Phnom Penh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Ran is among 30 men coached by Gender and Development for Cambodia, a non-profit, to identify and root out violence against women by intervening in disputes, holding workshops and acting as a go-to for victims and authorities in communities.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP