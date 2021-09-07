Cardi B and husband Offset welcome second child, a baby boy, with adorable posts

It's a baby boy for Cardi B! The American rapper and her husband Offset welcomed their second child, a son, on September 4, 2021. Cardi took to Instagram on Monday, September 6, to share the good news and shocked her fans. She shared an adorable picture of herself holding her newborn child with Offset.

The 28-year-old singer's baby-announcement picture shows her sitting on the hospital bed holding her newborn son in a blue knit blanket. Her husband sat right by her side and lovingly looked at their child. The rapper shared the super-sweet Instagram post with a caption made up of a series of blue emojis and wrote, "9/4/21."

Whereas, Offset also took to his Instagram handle and announced the arrival of his fifth child by posting a cute picture with his son along with the caption, "Chapter 5." See the couple's post here:

ALSO READ: Cardi B expecting second child with Offset, reveals pregnancy during BET Awards

In a statement shared with People, Cardi B and Offset said, "We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can't wait to introduce him to his other siblings."

Cardi B announced that she was expecting her second child with Offset during a performance at the BET Awards in June 2021. The singer appeared on the stage during a performance with Migos wearing a Dolce & Gabbana glittery, form-fitting bodysuit. The outfit featured a sheer panel on her abdomen that perfectly showcased her bump.

Cardi and Offset are already parents to a 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 6, and sons Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, from his previous relationships.

Offset and Cardi B married each other in September 2017, and they welcomed their first child, Kulture, a year later. Talking about her second pregnancy during a July appearance on the live radio app Stationhead, Cardi shared how she broke the news to Offset.

The Up singer said that she started getting several symptoms like car sickness and headaches two weeks before the Grammys, during rehearsals for her performance with Megan Thee Stallion. Later, she told Offset, "I think I'm pregnant, bro." After confirming the same with a pregnancy test, Cardi said she and her husband started to laugh.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON