Janhvi Kapoor dances to Cardi B's Up with her trainer Namrata Purohit on holiday. Watch

Actor Janhvi Kapoor has shared a new video from her latest vacation with her team members. In the video, she is seen dancing to Cardi B's hit song, Up.

Dressed in a white top and and blue denims, Janvhi is seen matching steps with her trainer Namrata Purohit, who is seen in a blue bikini top and colourful yellow and pink pants. They are next to a swimming pool, giving an energetic performance to the song.

Janhvi's friends and fans were impressed by her performance. "YOU DANCINF TO CARDI B," wrote a fan. "Day by day you are becoming a good dancer..keep it up," wrote another.

Earlier last week, Janhvi had shared another video of her entire team dancing to same song. While everyone performed one step each in the beginning, they all came together at the end to dance, however uncoordinated they were, next to the swimming pool.

Janhvi wrapped up the shoot of her movie Good Luck Jerry recently and has been on back-to-back vacations since. She first visited her sister in New York and together, they went to Los Angeles later.

After a quick stopover in India, Janhvi went for a holiday to the Maldives with her friends and team. She has been sharing pictures and videos from the vacations since.

Also read: Saif Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu enjoy a scuba diving session in throwback pic. Check it out

Janhvi was last seen in horror comedy Roohi in March. The film also starred Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. Before that, she was seen in Zoya Akhtar's segment of Ghost Stories with Vijay Varma and Surekha Sikri. She also played the lead in Netflix's Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Her next few projects include Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2. Dharma Productions are looking to recast Dostana 2, however, reports suggest that the production house is looking to replace Kartik Aaryan.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON