Bardi Beauty: Cardi B all set to launch her own line of beauty, hair products

American rapper Cardi B is gearing up to launch her own line of cosmetic products. TMZ reported that the Grammy award-winning rapper's company, Washpoppin Inc, has just filed legal documents to lock down the rights to the phrase 'Bardi Beauty' through which she is apparently aiming to hawk a bunch of glam products such as cosmetics, fragrances, haircare, skincare and nail enamel.

In late March, Cardi had taken to her Instagram feed to announce a hair care line. While the hair care line was to be inspired by her own natural hair care journey, the rapper also took the opportunity to share how people often mistake all Hispanic (Spanish speaking) people to be Mexican. She also clarified that just belonging to a certain ethnicity did not automatically mean that one would be blessed with great hair. Taking to her feed, Cardi shared multiple images of tweets and photos of herself with her natural hair, and wrote in the caption, "This year I will be coming out with a hairline that I been working on at home for my hair and my daughters however, I think is time for people to educate themselves on nationality, race and ethnicity. Being Hispanic/Latina don’t make your hair long , don’t make your skin light or don’t make your face features slim specially Latin countries from the Caribbean islands. Dna have something to do with your hair not your nationality but guess what you can always maintain your hair .....and one more things not everyone that speaks Spanish is Mexican. (sic)"





In another instant, during a 2019 “Entertainment Tonight” interview, the WAP rapper had also shared that a future makeup line was something that she wanted to do. The trademark documents also included Cardi's signature with her real name 'Belcalis Almanzar' as the CEO of Washpoppin.

Taking the Kardashian-Jenner route, many stars including Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Alicia Keys have launched their own beauty brands. Cardi, who had teamed up with different companies, like Fashion Nova, for signature collections and curated items in the past is now looking to offering her own products in the market.