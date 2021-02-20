Chris Evans sews pet dog’s stuff toy to surprise it after surgery, wins hearts

Make way for some daddy energy in the house as Chris Evans proves that he and his pet dog, Dodger, make for the most wholesome pair in the whole world. Dodger recently underwent a hip replacement surgery and the Captain America star surprised his pet by learning to sew and repairing the nasty tear in its favourite stuffed toy, a lion, which is almost the same size as the pup.

It is no secret that Chris Evans loves his dog as he often takes to Instagram to share sweet moments of interaction with his lovely pet who dominates almost all of his social media posts. Sharing the update on his recovering pet, Chris had written, “Hip replacement #2 completed! Such a trooper. He’ll be back in action in no time (sic).”

Taking to his social media handle, Chris shared how the two best friends were in surgery this weekend with one headed by the Hollywood star himself. Sharing a slew of pictures of Dodger and the toy lion, Chris shared in the caption “Yesterday while he was in surgery, so was his favorite lion(which had been on IR since November after a nasty tear)” sic.

Making us want to give the Captain a ‘Dog Parent of the Year’ trophy already, Chris added, “I’ve never sewn anything before but I’m pretty proud of my hack job. They’re both happily recovering in each other’s company (sic).”

While we were just wondering ‘what can’t Chris Evans do?’, a fan hilariously commented exactly what all of us were feeling at the moment, “That’s it! You sew too?! Marry me! 😜 Hope your little buddy is better soon! ❤️ (sic).”

Fans comments on Chris Evans Instagram post (Instagram/chrisevans)

The post instantly grabbed over 1.7 million likes while still going strong. Needless to say, this pet friendship has our hearts are brimming with love.

