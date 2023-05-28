Common unresolvable issues in relationships

When two people are in a relationship, they are supposed to have difference in opinion sometimes. Every relationship has issues that they are not able to resolve, even after addressing them a lot of times. However, unresolvable does not always mean that the issues are toxic or destructive in nature. Addressing this, Therapist Israa Nasir wrote, "Managing unresolvable issues requires both people to commit to making small changes in their daily habits, being open to new perspectives, and be willing to try new ways of living." Israa further noted down the common unresolvable issues that exist in relationships.

How to spend free time: the difference of opinion happens in relationships when people want to spend their free time together. While one person may want to stay in and be lazy, the other person may want to go out and have fun. This difference can exist for a long time but is not a dealbreaker.

Setting boundaries with in-laws: We come from different families and different backgrounds, and hence, settling down with a new family can have its own challenges. In such cases, it is important to work together with your partner and resolve such issues. A therapist can help in guiding on how to go about it.

Relationship style: the kind of relationship we want can also be up for argument. While we may seek a spontaneous relationship, our partner may be looking for a consistent one. In such cases, we need to find a common ground.

Level of socialness: Some people are extroverts, and some are introverts. When two types of people are in relationship, it can be a little tricky to figure out the level of socialness that should be achieved. We should check in with our partner on how they feel and do according to our and their comfort.

Cleanliness and organisation: When one person is more organised than the other, they try to do things according to their rules. However, we need to loosen control and find joy in little things.

Financial habits: This can be a dealbreaker in a relationship. When two people have different relationships with money, we need to find a common ground and have clear communication.

