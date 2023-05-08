What is a healthy power dynamic in a relationship?

Every relationship has a shared power dynamic. It becomes problematic when one person has more power in the relationship than the other person. That leads to a dominant and suppressed relationship, which always treads the line of getting toxic very quickly. A healthy power dynamic urges a relationship to be healthy and safe for both the partners involved. Explaining this, Therapist Israa Nasir wrote, “An unhealthy power dynamic leans one way, in favour of one person while the other person is neglected or feeling insecure in the relationship. A healthy power dynamic encourages each partner to understand each other and prioritize the us.” Lack of intimacy: Intimacy goes beyond sexual relations, and it involves holding hands, hugging, and other forms of affection. When couples fail to incorporate intimacy into their relationship, it may lead to feelings of unappreciation and dissatisfaction.(Unsplash)

Israa further added that a healthy power dynamic is also prone to change with the flow of time. “A healthy power dynamic ebbs and flows, it doesn't stay the same because - well, life changes and has ups and downs. That's the most important thing about a healthy dynamic is that it changes and grows as the couple changes and grows.” Here are a few things Israa pointed out that denotes a healthy power dynamic:

Mutuality: It denotes that when taking a decision that affects the relationship and the people involved, the emotional and the physical needs of both the partners are taken into account.

Interdependence: Interdependence and codependence are opposite. While codependence involves a unhealthy amount of dependence, interdependence denotes that we are able to balance how much we depend on ourselves and also on our partners.

Flexibility: Being flexible and acknowledging other’s point of view and being open-minded about change helps in having a better relationship.

Trust: Being authentic without the fear of being judged or shamed helps in creating better trust among the partners. This forms one of the foundation blocks of a healthy relationship

Mutual respect: Treating each other with respect and being considerate about each other is a healthy power dynamic.

Vulnerability: Being vulnerable to our partners and being able to confide in them without the fear of being exposed or the emotions used against us is a healthy way of building a relationship.

