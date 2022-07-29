Core beliefs for a relationship growth mindset: Therapist offers tips

Relationships go through ups and downs. When we entangle emotionally with another human being which is built on mutual respect, dignity and most importantly love, it requires constant efforts and compromises to keep the spark alive. We often feel the lows in the relationship and think of giving up – however, often it requires two people not giving up for a relationship to thrive and see brighter days. Relationships, after the initial phase of sparks and firecrackers, become a journey of two people figuring out and finding the space to grow together and individually. It also requires exposing your vulnerabilities and traumas and accepting the partner’s shortcomings and imperfections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

ALSO READ: Why do men and women cheat in a marriage? Here's what a relationship expert says

Elizabeth Earnshaw, Marriage and Family Therapist, addressed this issue on her latest Instagram post and noted down a few tips that can help in keeping the relationship growth mindset alive and can further help in going forward together.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Capacity: To initiate change and growth, the first and foremost thing required is to know that the relationship and the people involved are capable and hold the capacity to undergo the change together.

Emotions: Growth in a relationship can also have its own trying times. In those times, often we need to take care of our own emotions. But it is important to know that we are not burdened by our partner’s emotions as well. Knowing that our partner is capable of handling his/her emotion, is a core belief.

Celebration: Relationships are made up of big joys and small sorrows, small successes and going through failures. Celebrating each other, appreciating their existence in our lives can make them want to be a better person for us.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Equal: Equality in a relationship is one of the most important dynamics to convert it to a healthy one – mentally, emotionally and physically. Knowing that we are equals in the relationship can make us want to initiate more growth.

Compassion: We often go through hard times emotionally. Knowing that we deserve empathy, compassion and a little help can help us to withdraw ourselves from difficult times and get back to normalcy.

Support: One of the most important criteria of a healthy relationship is mutual support. When we know that we have our partners’ backs and they have ours, our motivations grow manifold.