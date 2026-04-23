Dating safety 101: A quick guide for young Indians before meeting someone for the first time

Dating market dynamics are changing, and while it looks easier, it’s not. There are several risks involved, and they have also become more apparent. Studies show that over half of women worldwide have concerns about safety and authenticity on dating platforms. In India, issues like fake profiles, identity theft, and privacy breaches continue to worry users. At the same time, younger users are changing their behaviour. They are more aware, but not always careful. There’s a trend of quickly moving from matching to meeting, often driven by the speed of digital interactions. That’s where most problems begin. Safety isn’t just about the meeting; it starts much earlier, at the conversation stage. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Anirban Banerjee, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Flutrr, shared tips that every young Indian needs to consider before meeting someone new.

Tips for young Indians someone meeting for the first time.(Pexel)

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Watch the communication pattern

People often underestimate how much they can learn through communication patterns. “Inconsistent replies, hesitance to verify identity, or rushing into offline meetings are not minor issues; they are warning signs,” said Anirban. There is a growing discussion globally about “intent filtering”, where users evaluate trust during early interactions, not just compatibility.

People often underestimate how much they can learn through communication patterns. (Pexel)

Privacy

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{{^usCountry}} Another big concern in modern dating is privacy, particularly regarding screenshots, misuse of images, and unauthorised sharing of personal data. Although awareness of these risks has grown, user behaviour doesn’t always match it. Platforms need to step in, not just by informing users, but by actively implementing safeguards. This includes stronger profile verification, features that limit misuse of content, and giving users more control over what they share and when. The focus is shifting to creating environments where privacy is naturally protected, not left to chance. Keep the basics in check {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another big concern in modern dating is privacy, particularly regarding screenshots, misuse of images, and unauthorised sharing of personal data. Although awareness of these risks has grown, user behaviour doesn’t always match it. Platforms need to step in, not just by informing users, but by actively implementing safeguards. This includes stronger profile verification, features that limit misuse of content, and giving users more control over what they share and when. The focus is shifting to creating environments where privacy is naturally protected, not left to chance. Keep the basics in check {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Anirban, for users, the basics of first meetings haven’t changed. He advises meeting in public spaces, letting someone you trust know your plans, and having an exit strategy. Remember that dating often happens between strangers, not through known networks or introductions, which makes personal vigilance essential. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Anirban, for users, the basics of first meetings haven’t changed. He advises meeting in public spaces, letting someone you trust know your plans, and having an exit strategy. Remember that dating often happens between strangers, not through known networks or introductions, which makes personal vigilance essential. {{/usCountry}}

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Meeting in public spaces, letting someone you trust know your plans, and having an exit strategy is important. (Pexel)

Ensure your safety

For women, especially, safety involves multiple layers. It’s not just about physical safety but also emotional comfort, which includes how someone communicates, whether they respect boundaries, and whether they build trust before meeting. Anirban advises approaching online dating with a combination of curiosity and control.

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Here are some tips you should consider to ensure your physical and emotional safety, especially if you are a woman:

Take time to establish basic trust through consistent and respectful conversations before meeting.

Verify authenticity with a quick video call or by checking profiles to avoid surprises.

Keep early interactions private by not sharing personal details like your address, workplace, or routine too soon.

personal details like your address, workplace, or routine too soon. Always choose a public and well-lit place for your first meeting and inform a friend of your plans.

Trust your instincts. If something doesn’t feel right at any point, step back without hesitation, because a good connection should feel comfortable, not uncertain.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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