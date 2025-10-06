French PM Sébastien Lecornu and his administration resigned on Monday, just 12 hours after the Cabinet was constituted. He remained the PM for 26-27 days, which is the same amount of time it takes for the moon to orbit Earth. French PM Sebastien Lecornu is departure comes as France grapples with declining economic growth, rising energy bills, and ongoing pension reform demonstrations. (AFP)

“The conditions were not fulfilled for me to carry on as prime minister,” Lecornu stated and slammed political parties' reluctance to find deals.

The announcement came after Lecornu had an hour-long meeting with President Emmanuel Macron on Monday morning. Lecornu became the prime minister following the fall of the previous government of François Bayrou.

Why has French PM Sébastien Lecornu resigned?

According to Reuters, Lecornu's government battled to secure enough parliamentary support to withstand an impending no-confidence vote. His failure to bring into effect Article 49.3, the contentious constitutional provision that allows measures to pass without a vote, further hampered his capacity to govern efficiently.

French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to launch consultations immediately to choose a replacement capable of gaining parliamentary approval.

His departure comes as France grapples with declining economic growth, rising energy bills, and ongoing pension reform demonstrations. The political void has the potential to derail important budget negotiations and significantly erode Macron's domestic standing.

Also Read: Wells Fargo and Bank of America to shut down all locations for 24 hours? Here's when and why

Sébastien Lecornu net worth and family

Lecornu has held numerous ministerial positions since 2017. While no official financial disclosures for 2025 have been made, earlier reports indicate that his net worth is low by political standards, based primarily on public service earnings and disclosed assets.

As per figures circulating online, Lecornu's net worth is estimated to be approximately $5 million, However, these claims remain unverified.

Lecornu was born on June 11, 1986, in Eaubonne, Val-d'Oise. He was raised as an only kid in a humble environment. His father, Jean-Pierre Lecornu, was an aeronautical technician, while his mother, Martine Rousseau, served as a medical secretary. His maternal grandfather was a French Resistance veteran, whom Lecornu frequently credited with molding his views on public service and civic obligation.

He attended law school at Paris 2 Panthéon-Assas University and is a reserve colonel in the French Gendarmerie. Lecornu, known for his methodical attitude, began his political career as a legislative assistant at the age of 19, subsequently becoming Vernon's mayor in 2014 and president of the Eure Departmental Council in 2015.

While some French media publications believe Lecornu is married with one child, there is no official acknowledgment of his present family status.