Expert tips on how to stop guilt tripping

Sometimes, in relationships, we go through the phase of guilt tripping. This is a pattern that usually comes from the urge of stopping an argument or getting done what the partner wants. This passive aggressive form of communication can affect us negatively and cause problems in the relationship. Even though the easiest way to stop guilt tripping is communicating clearly about the needs and wants in the relationship, but it is easier said than done.

Guilt tripping, majorly is not done with the intention of causing harm. It is an emotional reactive response that comes from fear, frustration, irritation, envy, jealousy and many other emotions. Psychotherapist Emily H Sanders addressed the issue of guilt tripping in relationships and shared her take on how to stop the same in the new Instagram post. The Psychotherapist wrote, “The short answer remedy for stopping the use of guilt trips? Directly communicating our thoughts, desires, and feelings. That’s it. Yes, easier said than done, but that truly is the goal if you’re looking to ditch this passive aggressive form of communication.”

She pointed out seven tips on how to stop guilt tripping. They are here as follows:

Know your emotions: When we start to guilt trip the other person in the relationship, it is important to take a step back and evaluate the emotions that we are feeling which is causing us to do the same.

Tolerate confrontation: It is important to use assertive communication in order to drive the discussion to a healthy end.

Need and want: “Guilt trips are often an attempt to get a need met,” wrote Emily. She further added that it is important to know what we need and what we want.

Make requests directly: Dropping hints and expecting the partner to know it all can be a hindrance to the relationship. It is advised to make request directly when we need someone to do something for us.

Express: Guilt trips are often a result of unexpressed emotions. It is important to start expressing feeling and emotions that have been left unaddressed for a long time.

Take responsibility: Be the one in control of your feelings. Take charge of your own emotions and be responsible.

Explore: It is important to explore and contemplate on how the pattern of guilt tripping came to existence in the relationship. This will help us to reevaluate on our emotions.

