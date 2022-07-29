Family bonding tips: Ways to indulge in a DIY art session with your family

Arts and craft have advantages beyond simple enjoyment like raising self-esteem, boosting cognitive function and even relieving the symptoms of major medical diseases. DIY art classes with your family could inspire you to work on your next project with them all, help you decompress and uplift your spirits as these occasions give you the chance to spend time with your family in this day of technology where everyone is hooked to a screen hence, solace can be found at home by performing DIY projects with the family.

There is a joyful sensation that you get while engaging in any creative endeavour, especially with your loved ones and especially children. Have you ever questioned the significance of art and craft in strengthening family ties, particularly for elders raising children?

It is simple to create that bridge to close the age gap. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Resin Art Artist Madhavi Adalja shared, “Children and young people can express their creativity via art, which is beneficial for them throughout their life. By engaging in artistic endeavours, you promote self-expression, which enables people to communicate and manage their emotions. It also encourages children's mental development by giving them the chance to experiment with new concepts, methods of thinking, and problem-solving techniques.”

She added, “We get meaning and a better understanding of the world through art. Research has shown that enjoying art enhances our quality of life and helps us feel good. When we do art, we feel better, are better at solving problems, and are more receptive to new ideas. When a family participates in a DIY art project together, it enhances the living environment and creates a happy setting. A family can work on a variety of projects together, produce works of art, and be proud to show them off to visitors. ” She listed some tips that include:

1. Making your own hand-painted wallpaper is step one.

2. Make a personalised mirror.

3. Paint and stencil your used furniture.

4. Create your own map wall art and attach images of your family's travels to identify locations on the map.

5. Create a vertical plant wall or a succulent terrarium of your own, and hand-paint the pots as you go.

6. Create wall art with acrylic paint pouring and have fun with the colours while doing so.

7. Making resin trays and coasters

Encouraging everyone to bring creativity to their doorstep and let out their inner aesthete, Sanjana Bhansali, Founder of The Aesthete Project, revealed 5 simple steps to engage your family members and create something unique:

1. Make sure you have plenty of craft supplies on hand with everything you need, right from the apron to the easel.

2. Choose easy projects so that everyone can participate without feeling intimidated. Provide step-by-step reference images that can be customised to suit your family’s preferences.

3. You need to set up a casual, crafty tablescape. Having a clean and uncluttered workspace brings out the creativity in everyone.

4. Provide refreshments to everyone because art and drinks go hand in hand. Opt for non-alcoholic premixes to sip on while painting your masterpiece.

5. Don’t forget to take pictures and just have fun! Share your creations and cherish them as keepsakes.

There you go! Use these tips and tricks as whether you’ve got toddlers or grandparents to entertain, these activities are suitable for all. Just get your creative juices flowing.