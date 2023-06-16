Father's Day 2023: Recognising the essential role of fathers in successful co-parenting and nurturing children

As Father's Day approaches, it is the perfect time to reflect on the vital role that fathers play in co-parenting and recognize their significance in shaping the lives of their children. Their involvement contributes to the overall well-being and development of their offspring in numerous ways. From fostering emotional connections to sharing responsibilities and providing positive male role models, fathers bring a unique perspective and enrich the co-parenting dynamic. Their presence and engagement in co-parenting create a foundation for a thriving and balanced family dynamic. Join us in acknowledging and appreciating the invaluable role of fathers in co-parenting as we honour them on this special day. (Also read: Father's Day 2023: 6 ways to strengthen your relationship with your father )

In the realm of co-parenting, fathers play an essential role in nurturing children.

"Parenting as a concept has evolved tremendously over the past few years. With co-parenting in the picture and double-income households, fatherhood is becoming more and more dynamic in nature. Indian parents have always been sensitive, aware and progressive about the participation of both parents in a child’s life. Though the involvement patterns of parents are evolving in the country, it is also important to understand that the majority of fathers have reported carrying a hidden worry about the right ways to participate in the upbringing of children," says Meghna Yadav, Child Psychologist and Head of Training, KLAY Centres for Child Development and Care.

She added, "Research proves that children whose fathers could focus on higher involvement in early years of children, they turn out to be better individuals- socio-emotionally and academically. A father’s role is defined as much more than just being the breadwinner of the family. They have a crucial role in a child’s development and it’s time we became more aware of and sensitized to that."

Essential Role of Fathers in Successful Co-Parenting

Meghna further shared with HT Lifestyle the importance of fathers in co-parenting, highlighting the unique contributions they make to their children's upbringing.

A source of comfort and happiness

Children get attached to both their parents at a very early age and they become a constant source of support and happiness. Fathers are likely to provide more physical stimulation to the baby, responding to their cries and signals. This in turn creates a healthy response mechanism in the child’s brain to rely on their father, deepening their bond and giving them exposure to a different style of parenting than their mother.

They teach the child to play differently

Fathers have been seen throwing their child in the air, while the child giggles and screams. They also run around and play with their children encouraging children to develop their physical and athletic skills. In How fathers care for the next generation: A four-decade study, an intergenerational study across 40 years, showed that self-control and physical safety are also learnt when children play with their fathers.

Preparing them for the real world

Fathers have a unique role to play as the child grows up and gets more involved socially in the environment around them. During the transition to preschool., fathers have greater input in the development of language skills and prosocial behaviours like sharing, caring and helping.

"Research highlights the fact that fatherly love and influence on a child’s development is as important as a mother’s care. Hence, it is important for us to give fathers the space to contribute in their own way to a child’s development and encourage them to foster their own fatherhood," concludes Meghna.

