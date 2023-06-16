Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Father's Day 2023: When is Father's Day in India? Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know

Father's Day 2023: When is Father's Day in India? Date, history, significance, celebrations and all you need to know

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi, Delhi
Jun 16, 2023 02:30 PM IST

Father's Day is marked on June 18 globally. Find out when it will be celebrated in India, its history, significance, celebrations, and more.

Father's Day is celebrated with much pomp across the globe on the third Sunday of June annually. The day honours fathers or father figures in our lives and the sacrifices they make to raise us. It also celebrates paternal bonds and fatherhood. Our fathers are heroes in our lives, capable of achieving any feat, teaching us strength in silence, and adept at solving all problems. As the day approaches near, scroll through to learn all about this day, including its history, significance, and celebrations.

Father's Day is annually celebrated on the first Sunday of June. (HT Photo)
Father's Day is annually celebrated on the first Sunday of June. (HT Photo)

(Also Read | Father's Day 2023: 6 ways to strengthen your relationship with your father)

When is Father's Day in India?

This year, the third Sunday is not an ordinary weekend. People across the globe will mark Father's Day on June 18. Apart from India, it is also marked in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Canada, France, Greece, India, Ireland, Mexico, Pakistan, Singapore, South Africa, and Venezuela.

Father's Day 2023 History and Significance:

Father's Day originated in the US after the daughter of a Civil War veteran, Sonora Smart Dodd, wanted to pay an ode to all fathers across the globe. William Jackson Smart was a single father to six children. His daughter decided to honour him by choosing his birth anniversary, June 5, 1982, to celebrate Father's Day. It is believed that she took inspiration from Anna Jarvis, the founder of Mother's Day. However, her journey was far from smooth, as her church did not support her petition. Eventually, she had to rally several other local churches for support. Finally, the date got pushed from June 5 to the third Sunday of June. In 1910, Father's Day was marked for the first time.

Father's Day is a significant event for a father or father figure and a child. On this day, children make their fathers feel loved, thank them for their presence, and show gratitude for their role in our lives, be it emotionally, mentally or even financially.

Father's Day Celebrations:

Children celebrate Father's Day by planning surprises for their dads, including making handmade gifts or cards, buying meaningful presents, baking cakes, preparing their favourite meals, getting flowers and chocolates, visiting their favourite restaurants, spending quality time together, and more. Since most kids have a closer bond with their mothers, this day helps forge a closer relationship with one's dad.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
father's day happy father's day festivals of india festival + 2 more
father's day happy father's day festivals of india festival + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out