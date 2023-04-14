Finding love again: 5 tips for successfully dating after a long-term relationship

After being in a long-term relationship that ends, it can be difficult to know how to navigate the dating scene once again. It may feel like it has been a lifetime since you last had to put yourself out there and meet new people. You may feel apprehensive, uncertain, or even a little rusty when it comes to dating. However, it's important to remember that everyone deserves love and companionship, no matter what their past relationship history may be. With a little time, patience, and self-care, you can approach dating again with confidence and an open heart. So, if you're ready to meet new people, have some fun, and maybe even find love again, keep reading for expert advice on dating after a long relationship. (Also read: From ghosting to phubbing: Toxic dating trends you need to know about)

Tips for dating after a long-term relationship:

Going back into the dating world after ending a long-term relationship can be a daunting experience.(Unsplash)

Talia Korean, a well-known podcaster, frequently discusses topics related to dating and relationships on her Instagram page. In a recent post, she shared some tips for successfully dating after a long-term relationship has ended.

1. Take time to heal before returning to the dating scene

When it comes to determining the appropriate amount of time to wait before dating again after a breakup, there is no one-size-fits-all answer. However, it's generally recommended to take a few weeks to process your emotions and thoughts before diving into the dating scene again. While it's not necessary to be entirely over an ex before dating again, it may be wise to wait if the breakup is still fresh.

2. Clarify your dating intentions

One of the keys to successful dating after a breakup is to be clear on your intentions. It's acceptable to seek a casual hookup or date multiple individuals, or focus on one person at a time, as long as you're honest about your intentions. It's essential to be open to the possibility that your desires may change over time. For instance, after ending a long-term relationship, one may prefer to date casually and not seek a partner for a while, and it may take some time to feel ready for a committed relationship.

3. Don't date to fill the void

It's challenging to forge true connections when you date solely to satisfy the hole left by your ex. Sometimes we do it without even being aware of it. In essence, it's just going through the motions as a coping mechanism for a breakup.

4. Avoid your ex's dating life

It's crucial to distance yourself from your ex's dating life to move on successfully after a breakup. Unless necessary, avoid contact with your ex, including blocking them on social media. If you share mutual friends, it's best to request that they don't share any information about your ex's dating life or anything related to it.

5. Manage expectations

Keeping your expectations low or non-existent can help prevent disappointment when navigating the dating scene after a breakup. Dating can be an enjoyable experience if you approach it without placing too much pressure on yourself.

Remember that breakups and dating experiences offer valuable opportunities to learn and grow. Regardless of whether you're looking for a serious relationship or not, dating can provide insights into your personality, preferences, and communication skills. By being open to learning from these experiences, you can gain a better understanding of yourself and what you want in future relationships.

