From ‘I appreciate you’ to ‘I’m sorry’: Things we don’t say enough in relationships but should

We live in a time where people communicate constantly, yet some of the most meaningful things in relationships still remain unsaid. Not because feelings disappear, but because familiarity makes people assume their partner already knows. Over time, comfort quietly replaces verbal expression, and the things that matter most slowly become implied instead of spoken. But in relationships, hearing something often matters just as much as knowing it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Chandni Gaglani, relationship expert, SVP and head of Aisle Network, shared things we don’t say enough in relationships.

Things we don’t say enough in relationships but should.(Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

​Also read | 5 red flags in ‘perfect’ relationships that often go unnoticed but can quietly harm your emotional well-being

When appreciation starts feeling unnecessary

Chandni highlighted that in the early stages of a relationship, people naturally express gratitude more openly. Effort feels visible and intentional. But as relationships settle into routine, the little things someone does for you every day slowly stop being acknowledged.

Whether it is checking in after a long day, remembering small details, or simply being emotionally present, consistency often becomes invisible with time. And what becomes invisible rarely gets appreciated out loud. A simple “thank you for always showing up for me” or “I noticed what you did” may seem small, but it reminds the other person that their effort is still being seen and valued.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In the early stages of a relationship, people naturally express gratitude more openly. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} Affection shouldn’t only exist in actions {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Affection shouldn’t only exist in actions {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} “Long-term relationships often become action-oriented. Love begins expressing itself through routines, responsibilities, and acts of care rather than words,” said Chandni. While that comfort is important, verbal affection still holds emotional weight. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Long-term relationships often become action-oriented. Love begins expressing itself through routines, responsibilities, and acts of care rather than words,” said Chandni. While that comfort is important, verbal affection still holds emotional weight. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Hearing “I missed you,” “I’m happy you’re here,” or even a spontaneous “I love you” without a reason attached to it can make affection feel intentional again. Sometimes, people assume love is already understood, but reassurance spoken out loud creates a different kind of emotional closeness.

Admiration needs to be said directly

“People often speak highly of their partners to friends, family, or colleagues, but forget to say those same things directly to them,” highlighted Chandni. Compliments slowly turn into assumptions.

Telling your partner that you admire the way they handle difficult situations, care for people, or bring calm into your life creates emotional reassurance that many relationships quietly lack. Feeling appreciated is important, but feeling admired can be just as meaningful.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Healthy relationships are rarely sustained only by grand gestures or major milestones. (Pexel)

Small words keep relationships warm

According to Chandni, healthy relationships are rarely sustained only by grand gestures or major milestones. More often, they are strengthened by small and consistent reminders of care, attention, and appreciation. Sometimes, the simplest things, “I appreciate you,” “I’m proud of you,” or “I still notice you,” are the words relationships need to hear the most. Because at the heart of every strong relationship is not just love, but the feeling of still being chosen, valued, and seen.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Note for the readers: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered a substitute for professional advice. Please consult a qualified expert for personalised guidance.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON