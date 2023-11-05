Ghosted by your best friend? 5 common reasons why friends suddenly snap ties

We all are guilty of taking our best relationships in life for granted and that includes friendship. Suddenly losing the best friend with whom one shared tiny details of our life and who had been there through crests and troughs of life can be distressing. If you have been ever ghosted by a best friend, the feeling would be relatable. All of a sudden, there's no one to talk to at 3am or to reassure you that your life decisions make sense. Sometimes, you may not see what's wrong on the surface, but going deep into what may have possibly gone wrong with the friendship can help you move towards closure. It could be a misunderstanding or a hidden rivalry that may have been weakening your friendship. (Also read: 6 amazing ways to make your best friend feel special)

Best friend drama: Gaining an understanding of this abandonment can make it easier to handle the circumstances and comprehend what might have gone wrong or altered(Freepik)

"One of the most significant things in a person's life is friendship. We make a lot of new connections during our lives, meet a lot of new people, and eventually become friends with some of these people. However, we tend to designate one person or a small group of people as our best friends, and it hurts when that person starts to avoid or ghost us. We share all the significant as well as the little parts of our lives with our close friends, so when they abruptly snap ties with us, it can be challenging to deal with it. Gaining an understanding of this abandonment can make it easier to handle the circumstances and comprehend what might have gone wrong or altered," says Dr Chandni Tugnait, M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director - Gateway of Healing.

COMMON REASONS WHY FRIENDS GHOST YOU

Here are 5 common reasons why friends suddenly cut connection:

1. Unspoken competition

We have unavoidably always felt competitive with our peers, and occasionally, this rivalry can even exist among friends. This competition can grow and cause an unsaid rift among friends once it transcends the bounds of healthy rivalry. Eventually, friends may drift apart due to this rivalry, or one buddy may start ghosting other pals.

2. The feeling of inferiority

We all have insecurities for various reasons. Often, these insecurities manifest themselves in our relationship and shake up the complete dynamic of the said relationship. Sometimes, these insecurities may come up among friends. When one of them starts to feel insecure due to the shortcomings that they have, it may affect the friendship in ways that lead to distance among friends and an eventual abandonment of the friends.

3. Emotional immaturity

Our views on life vary as we age and undergo various changes due to our experiences. Due to emotional immaturity some people may unintentionally cause a buddy to feel abandoned. This can be a painful consequence of an ignorant person's continued estrangement.

4. Something might be going on in their lives

Even if it's straightforward to blame your friend for abandoning you, it's reasonable to consider their point of view and the reasons behind their actions. There may be other things in your friend's life that make them feel like they lack the energy to tell you how they feel. Ghosting can help some people avoid the awkwardness of asking for and getting assistance. When someone uses this kind of coping strategy, it might strain a friendship because the other party feels as though they aren't allowed to help when they need it.

5. Misunderstandings

It’s likely after a protracted disagreement that your friend has already decided and doesn't want to talk about it anymore. Thus, they believe a conversation is pointless and useless – “When the other party will either get defensive or furious or not try to work things out, what good is it to have an official conversation to conclude things?” They most likely already feel terrible about this but may not want to deal with your feelings about anything. In these situations, the ghoster frequently thinks they are your victim and have no other option - a falsehood they might have told themselves in the past to excuse their cruel treatment.

"People you consider best friends may choose to ghost you for various reasons. It's crucial to remember that you did nothing wrong simply because someone couldn't manage their emotions appropriately. Some folks are incapable of communicating or taking responsibility for their actions. Some people are too self-centered to care about you. You ought to give up on those individuals. For those few with a genuine reason for ghosting, be understanding and supportive in order to mend things," adds Dr Tugnait.

