Happy Father's Day 2021: Wishes, quotes, images to share with your dad this year

Father’s Day 2021 will be celebrated this year on June 20, and this day is observed to honour paternal bonds and fathers all over the world. Father’s Day is the best opportunity for you to tell your dad just how much he means to you and that despite his bad dad jokes, overprotective attitude and sometimes very strict rules, he is someone you look up to and appreciate no matter what.

From throwing you up so high in the air that your mother would nearly faint to then wiping your tears when you felt alone or insecure, dads are the silent guardians who often don't know how to express their emotions, but that doesn't mean that they don't love us.

Whether its your father, step-father, uncle, brother, grandfather, or anyone you look up to in a fatherly way, this day is the perfect opportunity for you to let your father figures know that they are super special for you.

If you are living with your father you could use this opportunity to make him feel special, but if you are far away from your daddy dearest and the coronavirus pandemic has made it difficult for you to visit him, then these Father's Day wishes and quotes are perfect for you to share with your father and let him know just how much he means to you. Read on:

Fathers are real superheroes. They may not have superpowers but they always have a super heart and a super spirit which puts the strength of Hulk and the intelligence of Iron Man to shame. Happy Fathers' Day!

Happy Father’s Day to the man who wore my extra tiara at my tea parties and still treats me like a princess.

Dad, thanks for the love, the cutting up, the keeping it real, the always being there. Thanks for being just the man you are.

Happy Father’s Day to you, Dad! Thank you for always being by my side, supporting me, guiding me and even the tough love when I needed it. Love you!

Father you are the best, You are better than the rest. I am blessed to have you. The best Dad through and through. Happy Father's Day

Thank you for always being the shield that protects our family from sorrow and despair. We feel so blessed that we have such a wonderful father. Happy Father's Day!

Dad, from how to be the best person I can be to how to pick the right chair in the barbershop, you are my man, my friend, my role model, and I am grateful for it everyday. Happy Father's Day!

Dad, how do you love our family like you do, make change in the community and command respect from everybody who knows you? Probably has something to do with that big strong heart. Happy Father's Day!