Harnaaz Sandhu has a reunion with her 'forever queen' Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza: Check out the viral pics

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu, who is currently in Manhattan, New York, had a reunion with Andrea Meza, Miss Universe 2020. Harnaaz and Andrea celebrated the former Miss Universe's first anniversary of winning the coveted crown. Their get together has gone viral on social media, with fans loving every moment. While Harnaaz chose a blush pink coordinated attire for the celebrations, Andrea opted for a boss lady look.

On Sunday, Harnaaz and Andrea took to their respective Instagram pages to post pictures from their reunion. The photos show the two beauty queens having a gala time at a restaurant in New York with their Miss Universe team. Harnaaz called Andrea 'forever queen' in her post. She wrote, "A beautiful day with these beautiful queens. Welcome back the forever queen." (Also Read: Harnaaz Sandhu says 'shape of your mind is important than shape of your body')

The first and last photo in Harnaaz's post shows her posing with Andrea and embracing her in a warm embrace. The duo also posed with members of the Miss Universe Organisation. Andrea's post also showed the two stars in a candid moment, sharing a laugh and posing with the members. Check out Andrea's post below.

Harnaaz slipped into a blush pink co-ord attire for the outing. The 22-year-old chose a patterned turtleneck top, teamed with a matching skirt adorned with ruffles on the hem. She rounded off her ensemble with an oversized knee-length blazer featuring notch lapel collars and an open front.

Harnaaz styled her ensemble with a pink chained shoulder bag, rings, dainty gold earrings and strappy high heels. In the end, Harnaaz went for winged eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, open tresses, pink lip shade and a glowing face to give the final touches.

Harnaaz Sandhu has a reunion with Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza (Instagram)

Andrea complemented Harnaaz in a black plunging neck bodysuit featuring gathered details on the front and teamed with high-rise straight fit pants in white shade. A grey cropped blazer, chunky bracelets, chain-link earrings, a sleek gold necklace, black strappy pumps, and a black shoulder bag completed her ensemble.

Meanwhile, Andrea also shared a clip featuring her and Harnaaz dancing to J Balvin and Badshah's song Voodoo. "Latin+Asian = Harnaaz Sandhu. Both of us love this song with @jbalvin @badboyshah @tainy cause represents our cultures...Soooo we thought it was a great idea to do this," she captioned the post.

Andrea Meza crowned Harnaaz as the Miss Universe 2021 at the 71st Miss Universe pageant held at the Universe Dome in Eilat, Israel.