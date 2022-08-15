Has your child lost interest in eating? Here's how to revive it

Many children have the reputation of being picky eaters and this may continue till a certain age. Picky eaters may have a good appetite but they are less likely to experiment. However, losing interest in eating is altogether different. It could be due to other reasons apart from just the taste of food. Not setting an eating routine, not 'presenting' the food as per child's liking or getting bored while eating could sometime lead to loss of interest in mealtimes for children. (Also read: Tips for new parents on ‘normal’ baby sleep that is different from cultural norm)

There are many ways to increase your child's interest in sitting for meals and small psychological tweaks could go a long way in helping your child enjoy meal times.

Pooja R Singhania, Founder, Nourish 1000 Days says focussing on the T-A-S-T-E would help revive a child's interest in eating.

1. Timing: Imagine if the sun were to rise at different times each day - wouldn’t it be disturbing? Same way with meal times. Consistency in the timing of meals gives the child a sense of security. Just like nature has a rhythm, so much a child's day. Frequent changes in the time and place at which meals are offered cause some amount of distress in children.

2. Ambience: Create a fine-dining experience for the child. Start with washing hands, setting up a clean table and chair, a nice and clean dish and spoon, and a clean napkin to wipe hands on and choose a calm and quiet surrounding. This stimulates the child's appetite more.

3. Show: Appearance ties in with ambience. Food presented attractively- neatly arranged, separated into compartments and colourful will tickle a child's senses. A child’s senses are very evolved and engaging them well is a true recipe for success.

4. Texture (age appropriate): We may like crispy dosas but soft chapatis, smooth hummus and crunchy fox nuts. Children are sensorial eaters too and texture plays a very important role in accepting the food served.

5. Energy: Infuse the environment around food with positive energies by sitting together as a family, putting gadgets aside, praying together and having positive conversations flowing. This helps build a positive association with mealtimes which is the most cherished memory.

A happy and peaceful meal is the only luxury a child desires. It can be created by having the right mindset around meal times, says Pooja.

