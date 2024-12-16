Higher confidence makes you good in bed? Study shows a reciprocal relationship between sex and self-esteem

Confident people are found to be attractive, and sometimes even assumed they are good in bed. Similarly, after a fulfilling sexual experience, the next day feels more buoyant and refreshing. Turns out it's not all gut feeling or coincidence. Self-esteem and sexual intimacy are intertwined in more ways than one can think. Self-esteem and sexual intimacy are connected.(Shutterstock)

A study published in the Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin examined them and found a reciprocal relationship. In a way, they both shape each other.

A reciprocal relationship

The mutual relationship between self-esteem and sexual intimacy makes it more dynamic.(Shutterstock)

The study assessed more than 11,000 people from 15 to 38 to understand this correlation. The data that has been collected over 12 years all consistently proved the presence of the mutual reciprocal relationship between self-esteem and sexual intimacy. There’s a greater sense of self-worth and value when people are happy and satisfied with their sexual lives. It’s not one-way as people who are content with their sex lives are also confident. In fact, high sexual satisfaction can even predict a rise in self-esteem.

Furthermore, this is more prevalent in women as the study suggested. It indicated that self-esteem may have a more significant influence on women’s sexual behaviour.

Sexual frequency is not connected

Another aspect of sex and confidence is the common perception that someone with a high ‘body count’ is naturally seen as cocky and smug, exuding confidence. The reality is quite different. The study found a very weak connection between self-esteem and sexual frequency. Someone who has sex frequently doesn't mean will have high self-esteem. This resonates with the age-old adage of quality over quantity. Self-worth and self-esteem are associated with satisfying sexual intimacy, not high sexual counts.

