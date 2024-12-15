Tinder predicts these dating trends in 2025: Golden retriever energy to sober dates, everything you need to know

Tinder released a 2024 vision board, capturing the year’s trend. With a funky style, the vision board featured artsy stickers to describe the trending dating terms, data and more. It’s so Gen Z-coded. From terminologies like Golden Retriever Boyfriends to Gamer Girlfriends, the vision board did not hold back from unleashing all the dating trends, from minor to major. 2025 sets a whole new tone for dating. (Shutterstock)

First, let's start with the 2025 dating forecast.

2025 dating forecast

Shared value will be prioritised in 2025 to help connect better. (Shutterstock)

Tinder revealed that daters next year will have a no-nonsense approach with a list of traits that are top priority. Trust, chemistry, and shared values hold the spotlight on the dating checklist. They are called ‘2025’s must-haves.’ These traits are fundamental not only for vibe checks but also for sustaining the relationship.

Moving on, let's talk about potential red flags like bad hygiene, rudeness, and talking too much about exes. These have been deemed instant ‘deal breakers.’ Red flag behaviours like these disrupt the smooth process of connecting and understanding each other.

For a go-to date, according to Tinder data, 39 percent of singles will opt for outdoor activities, like hiking and picnicking.

Now, let’s talk about the type, because everyone has one. According to Tinder's forecast, 2025 will mark the end of the mysterious, edgy type as 2025 is all about being endearing and warm presence. Golden Retriever, Cinnamon Roll, and Partner in Finance top the list of ideal partner types for 2025.

Tinder also examined from their survey that 25 percent of singles plan on prioritising sober dates to connect with each other better and think better without being inebriated. Sober dates allow individuals to engage in more meaningful conversation.

2025 also sees cosmic intervention as 43 percent of singles reported that astrological love predictions would influence their dating life.

What was 2024 all about?

Tinder encapsulated the 2024 dating trend, from dating language to quality time, 2024 was a roller coaster. As per the survey, daters engaged in a flirty tone in their chat as emojis were the top ones. While 2025 is all about the Golden Retriever energy, 2024 had a thing for ‘playing hard to get’ energy as being a ‘Bad Texter’ in 2024 was attractive. People connected over music and travel, sharing bucket lists to playlists as travel, movies, and music were the top global interests in bio

At the top of the 2024 themes is a bold, loud approach—Let's Get Loud. Whether it's a "Man in Finance" or "Gamer Girlfriend," singles moved away from vague expectations and were confident and unapologetic in vocalising about their needs and desires.

The second theme is Remix Relationships. This is all about tolerance and ‘agreeing to disagree’ with different opinions. In today's divided world, differences—like age, work ethic, or critical thinking—aren’t necessarily dealbreakers but can actually be strengths. This theme focused on embracing these differences in relationships and finding compatibility in unique ways, rather than expecting everything to be perfectly aligned. It’s a more contemporary twist to the classic case of ‘opposites attract.’

