Your man only committed to the relationship for looks? Ladies watch out, it's a big red flag as per a new study

Intimate partner violence is rife and a grim concern with its prevalence. In heterosexual relationships, majorly men inflict physical and sexual violence. A research study revealed objectification plays a play a significant role in promoting such abuse, kind of like a predictor. There are other risk factors as well like alcohol and drug use, past experience of family violence, financial stress and sexist attitudes. The researchers elaborate that men who objectify their partners are more likely to abuse them as they don't see them as ‘humans’ and merely as ‘objects.’ A study explored how this skewed perception of their partner increases the likelihood of intimate partner violence. Objectification of women is a big red flag in the relationship. (Shutterstock)

Connection of objectification to intimate partner violence

Objectification happens when men examine their partner's worth based solely on physical appearance. They treat her as a possession, as something to ‘own’, or disregard her independence and decision-making abilities. The very tenet of objectification is the disassociation of human-like traits and experiences with their partners. The study also had a shocking finding. One would claim men only objectify women who they don’t love and only lust after. But the findings showed that men who are in love still unconsciously objectify them. They show violent and coercive behaviour. This further increases the chances of violence against the women in the relationships. Objectification is independent of sexist attitudes and contributes to violence on its own.

Looks matter more?

When looks matter more in the relationship, the woman simply becomes an inanimate 'trophy,'(Shutterstock)

Physical appearance has a key role in objectification and this was studied in the experiments. The study examined American men aged 18 to 35 who were in a heterosexual relationship for over one year. They conducted a series of tests on them, with one being particularly helpful with a glimpse into their true nature. The researchers conducted a behaviour test which assessed their potential for violence.

The men were asked to write about their partner’s physical appearance or personality before participating in a task that simulated violent behaviour. Those who focused on their partner's appearance were more likely to show aggression, stabbing a virtual voodoo doll more times than those who wrote about personality traits.

It indicates that aggression is more when it comes to objectification based on looks. When women are objectified, less human personalities are associated and their experiences are negated, with a tunnel vision only on their looks. Since men don't associate any human qualities with their partners, they are more likely to direct violence towards them. It is deeply troubling as this simple objectification based on looks can turn dangerous, turning into abuse. The researchers suggested the importance of empathy to understand their partners and fully appreciate them as humans.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.