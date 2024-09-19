Kritika Kamra: There’s a fine line between a compliment and objectification

When it comes to sexism, actor Kritika Kamra feels men have a huge responsibility towards addressing it and solving it. And she said that the first step is to call it out in their own circle. Also read: Don't want to be a wallflower in films or shows, says actor Kritika Kamra Kritika Kamra was most recently seen in web series Gyaarah Gyaarah. (Instagram)

What she said

Recently when speaking at Prime Video’s Maitri: Female First Collective, Kritika emphasised on the importance of men taking responsibility for fighting sexism in men-only spaces. She feels men have a huge role to play in eradicating sexism from society.

“I think it's up to men to call out sexism, objectification, and vulgar jokes in their male-only spaces— boys' locker room talk, casual banter when it’s just the guys hanging out, or even how they perceive women on-screen and off,” she said.

The actor added, “There’s a fine line between a compliment and objectification, and if men can call out their friends without hesitation, it would make a real difference."

About Kritika

Kritika is known for her versatile roles and impactful performances. She has become a popular name for her work in television, OTT space as well as films. From Hush Hush to Bambai Meri Jaan, she has opted for versatile roles to proven her mettle in acting.

Kritika was most recently seen in ZEE5 series, Gyaarah Gyaarah, which is a remake of hit South Korean drama, Signal. Next, she will be seen in Nagraj Manjule’s debut OTT series. Matka King. She is excited about working with the director, known for Marathi hits such as Fandry, Sairat and Hindi film Jhund with Amitabh Bachchan.

“I had never thought I’d ever get to work with him . Before ‘Jhund’, he was making more Marathi films, and I couldn’t speak Marathi so it was not a thing that I thought would happen. But when I got this chance, I jumped at it because if he is doing something in Hindi, I want to be part of it,” the actor said sometime back.