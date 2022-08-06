Hollywood couple Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson split: Reports

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and "Saturday Night Live" comedian Pete Davidson have ended their romance after nine months of dating, media outlets reported on Friday. E! News, People magazine and others quoted anonymous sources as saying the pair split this week. A spokesperson for Kardashian had no comment, and a representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The celebrities began dating after Kardashian, 41, hosted "SNL" in October 2021. Kardashian is in the midst of legal proceedings to finalize her divorce from rapper Kanye West and stars in a new reality show with her extended family on Hulu.

Earlier, on Friday, Kim had dropped pictures with her daughters North West, 9, and Chicago West, 4, supporting her ex-husband, Kanye West's Yeezy line in an Instagram post. Captioning her post "YR 3022 YEEZY SHDZ," the reality TV star and entrepreneur posed in a black leather catsuit with gloves. Check it out below.

Meanwhile, Pete Davidson, 28, was a cast member on comedy sketch show "SNL" for eight seasons before announcing his departure in May. He has recently been filming a movie called "Wizards!" in Australia.

As for Kim, she had filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. She was declared legally single in March 2022. She confirmed her relationship with Pete a few days later by sharing pictures on her Instagram account.