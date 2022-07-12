Kim Kardashian cuddles with shirtless Pete Davidson in latest romantic pics, Khloe Kardashian cracks 'foot fetish' joke

American socialite and reality television personality Kim Kardashian has dropped new pictures with her boyfriend, actor and comedian Pete Davidson. And their chemistry in the photos is leaving fans delighted. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alumni, who started dating Pete earlier this year, shared the images with a tongue-out emoticon. The post also shows Kim and Pete chilling at home with their friends and sharing some goofy moments. Additionally, Kim's sister Khloe Kardashian's 'foot fetish' joke on their post will leave you cracking up.

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian took to her Instagram page to share pictures featuring herself and Pete Davidson. The first photo shows the couple taking a selfie while making goofy faces, followed by Kim lying on a sofa as a shirtless Pete hovered above her, the couple chilling with their friends, enjoying some time by the pool and also sharing a candid moment. Keep scrolling to check out all the photos. (Also Read: Kim Kardashian lost 7kg in 3 weeks to fit in Marilyn Monroe's USD 5 million gown for Met Gala: It was this or nothing)

In the post, while Kim wore a black cropped round neck top with matching jogger pants and a stunning black bikini, Pete showed off his body tattoos in just a pair of grey sweatpants, a gold chain and a black ribbed beanie.

After Kim Kardashian posted the photos on her social media, her followers flooded the comments section with comments. One netizen wrote, "Happy looks great on you." Another commented, "This makes me so happy." Paris Hilton and Khloe Kardashian also dropped their reactions to the post. While Paris wrote, "So happy for you." Khloe said, "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?"

Earlier, Kim had marked Khloe's 38th birthday by dropping pictures from their beach holiday, showing the two stars taking a dip in the sea dressed in black bikinis. Kim captioned the post, "Khloé's Bday Trip."

Meanwhile, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye West in 2021. She was declared legally single in March 2022. She confirmed her relationship with Pete a few days later by sharing pictures on her Instagram account.