How playing mystery-themed games cultivates essential skills in children? Psychologist explains

Mystery-themed games can be exciting, challenging and super fun, as they manage to get you all charged up and keep you on the edge of your seats. These games are designed in a way that encourages your child to comprehend complex scenarios, analyze them and take logical steps towards solving the mystery. These games are also a great way to spend some quality time with your children and family, while you put on your detective hat to solve the mystery. Whether it's unravelling clues, decoding puzzles, or working together to solve a mystery, these games foster skills that are transferable to various aspects of life. (Also read: 5 fun games to boost your child's learning )

Skills children can acquire through mystery-themed games:

Engaging in mystery-themed games not only provides entertainment but also offers a valuable opportunity for children to acquire essential skills.(Unsplash)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Payal Narang, Child Psychologist and Parent Coach, shares with HT Lifestyle, four key skills that children can develop through their gameplay.

1. Promotes deductive reasoning skills

Mystery-themed games are a great way to enhance deductive reasoning skills. While playing murder mystery games there are multiple suspects involved in the crime, prompting your child to deduce and hypothesize who the murderer could be. Putting the evidence together, and analyzing the suspects and the murder weapon used to commit the crime, help hone your child’s critical thinking skills. The fictional scenarios in games help children get in the groove of thinking logically and enhance their day-to-day decision-making skills as well.

2. Encourages children to follow instructions

Multiplayer games come with an elaborate list of instructions and rules to be followed. These instructions need to be followed in a particular sequence like most other board and card games. Following instructions and abiding by the rules promotes fair play, and patience and also teaches children an order that needs to be followed while taking up a task. This skill also is extremely useful in an academic setting, as following instructions can influence how they approach a new subject or activity.

3. Improves focus

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Keeping a child’s attention is a struggle that every parent deals with nowadays. Putting clues together, keeping a record of the hints, and carefully planning your next move, are a few ways that games like Cluedo keep your child hooked. It will help them to concentrate better especially while having fun!

4. Helps children improve their communication skills

Children get immersed in a different world! When playing themed games, they can make up their own stories – discuss with other players, and question motives, all of which help with their communication skills. Remembering important clues and keeping a record of how the game is progressing also encourages children to communicate and listen to other players.