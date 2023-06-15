How to make your partner feel chosen and safe

Building a healthy relationship takes a lot of time and effort from both sides. The people involved in the relationship deserve to feel chosen and safe in the relationship at all times. In the busy and fast-paced world, we often get involved in other things – however, we should never lose sight of the person we are in love with and let them feel as if they are not a priority for us. Addressing this, Therapist Elizabeth Fedrick wrote, "All we really want is to feel chosen, safe, and loved… The grind and hustle of our day-to-day responsibilities, fast-paced lifestyles, and constant slew of stressors, can make it really easy to lose sight of finding ways to ensure our partners feel chosen by us. And while this is completely common and understandable, the toll it takes on our relationships when we stop prioritising them is never worth it."

Elizabeth further noted down a few ways by which we can make our partners feel loved and chosen:

Prioritise them: It is important to take out time, energy and resources to let them know that we want to spend time with them no matter what.

Seek repair: Conflicts happen in every relationship, and sometimes we mess up as well. However, we should be willing to move past it and apologise to them and seek repair to let them know that nothing is as important to us as them.

Express needs: We should resort to healthy communication skills to express the needs, wats and expectations we have from them. This will create more clarity and bonding in the relationship.

Demonstrate genuine interest: When we are interested in knowing how their day went or about their life choices and ambitions, we should portray genuine interest.

Make them smile: Give a compliment, or a surprise – do small things to make them smile. Nothing bonds two people more than the urge to see each other happy every day.

Validate each other: We should validate each other, know each other's triggers and have tactics to console each other through difficult times.

"This will definitely take work… but it is one of the most powerful and influential decisions you can make for the quality and overall wellbeing of your relationship,” the Therapist added.

