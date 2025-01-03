Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta shares signs that you are meant to break up with your partner

Nobody ever jumps with joy after going through a breakup; but according to Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta, 'you can’t usher in the good, the new, the healthy if you’re holding onto the old and unhealthy'. In a recent Instagram post, she listed some signs that you are, in fact, making the right choice by ending things — read them and feel a little bit better, then start making moves to move on. Also read | Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta to sell her Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada bags and shoes: 'It guts me to...' Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta has shared an Instagram post about relationships. (Instagram/ Karishma Mehta and Freepik)

What did Karishma Mehta say?

In her caption she wrote, “Around the New Year especially, everything is said about ushering in the new, but just not enough is said about removing, what doesn’t serve you. You can’t usher in the good, the new, the healthy if you’re holding onto the old and unhealthy… allow the new to enter… make space for it…”

‘When you feel like you are the only one fighting…’

In the accompanying video, Karishma said, “I think you should know it is time to walk out of a relationship when you stop feeling respected; when you feel like you are the only one fighting to keep the relationship alive. When the effort is one-sided. When you feel alone, while being in a relationship.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.