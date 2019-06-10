Tips to move on from a breakup

Just broke up with someone? Want to curl up in a corner and hide away from the world? You’re not alone. It doesn’t matter if it was a long-term relationship, a virtual love affair or a friends with benefits arrangement — breakups do hurt, and no, you’re not being overdramatic.

“A breakup leads to a sense of loss. It is like trying to deal with the death of a relationship,” says psychologist Harsheen Arora. So, it makes sense that heartbroken people would face the five stages of grief and loss — denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance.

In the beginning, one would feel numb, angry, guilty, and in the worst case scenario, some might try self-harm. While everyone may deal with heartache differently, experts insist on the dangers of bottling up your emotions.

“A breakup is often accompanied by negativity causing one to suppress one’s feelings. It may prolong the normal grieving process, and sometimes one may plunge deep into depression,” says marriage counsellor Shivani Sadhoo. It is also important to acknowledge that breakups are sometimes an inevitable part of the dating process.

Post-breakup tips

Don’t try to fight your emotions.

Give yourself some time to mourn the end of your relationship

Share your feelings with your family and friends. Even writing it down helps.

Let go of the hope that you two may get back. Focus on moving forward.

Do not isolate yourself.

Follow a strict daily routine by making a to-do list. This will help keep your mind off negative thoughts.

First Published: Jun 10, 2019 16:10 IST