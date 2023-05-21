Friendships are one of the most beautiful relationships in the world. They are built on un conditional love, lots of bittersweet memories and the promises of being by each other's side till forever. However, as we grow up, we tend to give priority to romantic relationships over platonic ones such as friendship. With life taking over its course, often we lose out on catching up with friends. However, true friendships know how to nurture their relationship and have each other's back, no matter what. Addressing the factors that are important for a healthy friendship, Israa Nasir wrote, "As we grow older, we forget that our friendships deserve the same nurturing and dedication that we show our romantic relationships. Many of us are experiencing a deep loneliness on our friendships right now. So, think of your friendships as relationships that need attention, nurturing and care - and remember the same factors that improve connection in a romantic relationship, also improve connection in friendships."

Important factors for a healthy friendship: Therapist shares(Pixabay)

Israa further noted down these important factors:

Consistency: We need to learn to be consistent in our friends’ lives. All of us are undergoing changes in life and it is important to be there for each other through thick and thin.

Vulnerability: In order to make authentic connections, we need to be vulnerable to the ones we love. Only then, we will be able to build strong friendships that last a lifetime.

Emotional safety: We should be able to create the space in the friendship where each of us is able to be themselves without the fear of being judged.

Support: It is important to be there for each other. While we should be ready to point out when our friend makes a mistake, we should also be their biggest cheerleader.

Communication: One of the building blocks of any healthy relationship is clear and honest communication – it helps in getting better clarity and alleviates the risk of overthinking and misunderstanding.

