Parenting can get tricky with time. Often when we feel ignored by our children, we can get triggered and angered by them. However, there may be several underlying reasons why they behave like that. “Few things are more triggering as a parent than feeling ignored and dismissed by our kids. Here are the common reasons why kids do this and what to do and say in the moment,” wrote Psychologist Dr Jazmine McCoy and shared a few insights on this. Jazmine, popularly known as The Mom Psychologist, is known for sharing insights related to parenting on her Instagram profile on a regular basis.

Is your child ignoring you? Here's what to do(istockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Addressing the reasons to why a child may ignore the parents, Jazmine added that it can be due to several reasons such as them feeling confused or detached from their parents. Often ignoring the parents also gives children a feeling of power and dominance. The sense of being overwhelmed with their intense emotions and demands can be another reason for ignoring their parents.

ALSO READ: Questions to ask yourself to improve your parenting: Therapist shares tips

In such cases, a parent must do these:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Explain: In order to ensure that we are on the same page with our children, we must make them understand the importance and the relevance of doing something. When they come on board, it can get easier to break the wall of ignorance and enjoy doing things together.

Is your child ignoring you? Here's what to do(istockphoto)

Directions: We also should ensure that we give clear directions to our children on what needs to be done. When they get clarity on the job at hand and how it needs to be done, it becomes easier for them to perform it.

Distractions: Often distractions such as screen or music can be a reason for the child ignoring you. To make things easier, we must eliminate the distractions so that there is no noise in the communication.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Connect: We should take time and slowly connect with the child to break the barriers.

Teach: Often kids ignore us because they lack the skill to communicate what is bothering them. We should slowly teach them ways to communicate their needs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON