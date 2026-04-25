Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark on marriage with Rakul Preet Singh sparks curiosity: What does this term mean?

In an interview on YouTube channel Zingabad, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani opened up about their relationship and bond post marriage. While the couple jokingly referred to their dynamic as a ‘situationship’, the comment sparked controversy online. Let’s decode the term and understand its meaning in modern relationships.

Jackky Bhagnani calls his marriage with Rakul a situationship. (rakulpreet/Instagram)

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​Also read | Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Jackky Bhagnani’s ‘situationship’ remark on their marriage: ‘Context matters'

Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet case

During the conversation about their bond as husband and wife with the interviewer, Jackky Bhagnani said, “Rakul and I are married, but we are like in a situationship, which is, of course, we are exclusive to each other because that’s why we are married. But the most important thing is that I can talk to her about anything.” He also spoke about their perspective on marriage and how they complement each other as a partner, rather than depending on each other to fulfill emotional gaps. Rakul weighed in with similar views on partnership and marriage.

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{{^usCountry}} What is situationship? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} What is situationship? {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While a simple comment sparked a controversy online, it’s important to understand the meaning of the term in modern day relationships. Situationship refers to a type of casual relationship where two people are romantically involved with each other but avoid fully committing or defining the relationship with definitive labels like ‘girlfriend’ or ‘boyfriend.’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While a simple comment sparked a controversy online, it’s important to understand the meaning of the term in modern day relationships. Situationship refers to a type of casual relationship where two people are romantically involved with each other but avoid fully committing or defining the relationship with definitive labels like ‘girlfriend’ or ‘boyfriend.’ {{/usCountry}}

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In a January 2025 interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Sajeela Maini, Senior Consultant Psychologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, said, “A situationship often begins casually, where two people engage in physical and emotional intimacy without discussing the future. It can be fun and low-pressure in the early stages, as there’s no expectation of long-term commitment.”

She further added that, unlike traditional relationships, situationships often lack clear definitions or long-term intentions. However, this freedom often comes with its own set of challenges and emotional vulnerability. Most people get into this because of fear of rejection, emotional commitment, vulnerability, past experiences, and societal norms.

Situationships often lack clear definitions or long-term intentions. (Unsplash)

How to get out of a situationship?

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Here are a few expert tips to help you get out of a situationship:

1. Validate your feelings and desires. There’s no wrong in asking for what you deserve.

2. Understand the inability of the person to commit, which has nothing to do with you or your worth.

3. Focus on the reality of who they are right now rather than their potential.

4. Let them know you can't see them anymore.

5. Spend quality time alone, where you can enjoy yourself and your company.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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