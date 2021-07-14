Jada Pinkett Smith goes bald after getting inspired by daughter Willow Smith: It's time to let go

Jada Pinkett Smith debuted her bold new look inspired by her daughter Willow Smith on Instagram, and it will bring a smile to your face. The actor went bald and re-posted a photo of herself and Willow Smith revealing her freshly shaved head. She also shared a video of herself on the gram and inspired many of her followers.

Jada, an actor, talk show host and Will Smith's wife, had been suffering from hair loss issues for years.

She shared the picture and the video revealing her freshly shaved head with the caption, "Willow made me do it because it was time to let go BUT … my 50's are bout to be Divinely lit with this shed."

ALSO READ: Willow Smith opens up about her polyamorous lifestyle with mother Jada Pinkett

Jada and Will Smith's 20-year-old daughter Willow, who has rocked a buzz cut on and off for years, was the first to unveil her mother's new look. She had captioned her post, "<a gift is pure when it is given from the heart to the right person at the right time and at the right place, and when we expect nothing in return>."

In the picture, the mother and the daughter sported shaved hairdo and looked beautiful. Both their posts garnered several likes and love-filled comments from their followers.

The actor was suffering from hair loss issues for years and had even talked about it on an episode of Red Table Talk. She had revealed that the experience of hair loss was terrifying as her hair has been a big part of her identity. She had said, "I was in the shower one day and had just handfuls of hair in my hands and I was just like, 'Oh my god, am I going bald'?"

"It was one of those times in my life where I was literally shaking in fear. That's why I cut my hair, and why I continue to cut it," she added.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter