Will Smith’s wife Jada reveals she started seeing someone else when they were separated: ‘We never thought that we would make it back’

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:43 IST

Actor Will Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, spoke about going through a difficult patch in their marriage, and how they thought they’d never recover from it. The couple married in 1997 and have two children: Jaden, 22, and Willow, 19.

On Jada’s show, Red Table Talk, she said, “were going through a very difficult” phase four-and-a-half years ago, and had decided to “separate for a period of time.” Jada revealed that she entered into a romantic relationship with August Alsina at the time.

“We came together young and we were both broken in our own ways and to be able to make mistakes without the fear of losing your family is so critical,” Will said. “I wasn’t sure I was ever going to speak to you again. Like the fact that I’m speaking to you again is a miracle. [Marriage] ain’t for the weak at heart. There’s just certain things that you have to go through. I wish it could be all magic and miracles.”

Jada said, “You gotta go through some s— to get the answers. And I’m just happy because I definitely believe that you and I, we never ever, ever thought that we would make it back.” She added, “It’s the idea of any relationship and trying to get to a deeper understanding of love is going to be forced in fire. There’s no way around it. And I think that one of the things that I’m deeply grateful for in this whole process between you and I is that we have really gotten to that new place of unconditional love.”

The couple played with a popular tagline from Will’s Bad Boys movies, and joked, “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”

