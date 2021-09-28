Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck share a kiss while enjoying a romantic walk in New York, all pics

US singer Jennifer Lopez and Hollywood actor Ben Affleck have taken the internet by storm, once again, with their IN LOVE pictures from New York City. The stars enjoyed the fall in the Big Apple while sharing a romantic moment that included a dramatic kiss and an all-around PDA-filled stroll. The couple was captured by the paparazzi while enjoying a walk in Central Park. The pictures have obviously taken over the internet.

The viral images show Jennifer and Ben indulging in PDA on the streets of New York City. They can be seen hugging and kissing each other, enjoying adorable banter, and walking in Central Park while holding each other's hands.

For the stroll, Jennifer wore a green plaid coordinated outfit, giving us major fall wardrobe inspiration. As for Ben, the actor looked charming in an all-grey ensemble. Have a look at the photos here:

Jennifer's fabulous green plaid ensemble is by Christian Dior. It featured a floor-length dress adorned with front tie detail, a plunging neckline, and a pleated skirt. She teamed the look with a matching plaid overcoat with a fringed hem and a muffler. Ben's all-grey outfit included a Polo shirt, blazer and pants.

According to People Magazine, over the weekend, Ben Affleck arrived in NYC to see Jennifer Lopez perform at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City on Saturday. He made special arrangements to fly from Texas to watch the show. He is working on a new film in Texas currently.

A source told the outlet, "Jennifer and Ben were apart for a few days earlier this week. They met up in NYC yesterday. Ben wanted to be by her side and attended the event. He watched her perform. They are always supportive of each other's careers. Ben has to be in Texas to film this coming week."

Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck rekindled their romance in May this year, 17 years after breaking up in 2004. The two haven't talked much about their relationship after getting back together. However, the Bennifer 2.0 PDA pictures always send social media into a tizzy.

