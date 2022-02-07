Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kylie Jenner welcomes her second child with Travis Scott: See adorable post inside

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have welcomed their  second child, a baby boy. The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date "2/2/22". 
Kylie Jenner welcomes her second child with Travis Scott: See adorable post inside(Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 07:42 AM IST
AP | Byhindustantimes.com | Edited by Krishna Priya Pallavi, New York

Kylie Jenner announced the birth of her second child with rapper Travis Scott in a post Sunday on social media - with a blue heart indicating it's a boy.

The 24-year-old reality TV star and make-up mogul didn't disclose the new baby's name. The child was apparently born Wednesday, as the Instagram post was captioned with the date "2/2/22" and a black-and-white photo of the newborn holding hands with his big sister, Stormi, who turned four on February 1.

Screenshot of Kylie Jenner's post. 
Jenner also posted flowers sent to her and Scott, 30, from family members like Kim Kardashian. Additionally, after she posted the baby's picture on her Instagram page, it instantly  went viral and garnered  more than 6 millions likes. 

ALSO READ | Kylie Jenner confirms she is pregnant with second child in emotional viral video

Many celebs also took to the comments section to congratulate the new mommy. While Hailey Bieber and Kim dropped adorable emojis, Kourtney wrote, "Mommy of two life [heart and prayer emoji]." Kylie's mom, Kris Jenner commented, "Angel Pie." Travis Scott also reacted to the post by posting brown heart emojis. 

See some of the comments: 

Comments on Kylie's post.
Jenner had confirmed in September that she was expecting baby number 2 with Scott in a 90-second Instagram video that ended with Stormi kissing her mom's belly.

Meanwhile, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have been dating since 2017. Jenner rose to fame as part of the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She appeared alongside her famous sisters, Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall Jenner.

(With inputs from AP). 

