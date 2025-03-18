Marriage and weight gain: Are they related? New study spills the beans

Are you wedded to weight gain? No matter as bizarre as it sounds, it might be true. Marriage and weight gain seems to have a link, according to a new study by a team from the National Institute of Cardiology in Warsaw, Poland. The researchers observed that getting married can make people overweight and obese, however, t’s not the same for men and women. It was observed that getting married can triple the risk of obesity in men, and their risk of being overweight increases by 62%. (Shutterstock)

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing data from 2,405 people (roughly half women, half men), with a median age of 50. Of this population, 35.3 percent were normal weight, 38.3 percent were overweight and 26.4 percent were obese. Also read | Weight Watch: How to get rid of post-wedding weight

It was observed that getting married can triple the risk of obesity in men, and their risk of being overweight increases by 62 percent. While for women, the risk of obesity after getting married is not present, their risk of being overweight is 39 percent.

Are men more at risk of obesity than women in a marriage?(Shutterstock)

The study published in published in the journal Economics & Human Biology observed the direct link of marriage to the body mass index of married men within the first five years of getting hitched.

The study authors explained this link as the tendency of men to eat more and exercise less with their marriage progressing over years.

Previous research identified this phenomenon as happy fat where they drew the link between weight gain and intimate relationships, leading to more fat gain. They observed the stark difference of body mass index in married men and single men. Also read | 10 reasons why you are gaining weight despite exercise and healthy diet: Nutritionist lists common mistakes to avoid

While weight gain is directly related to marriage, the study authors observed how with every passing year of getting married, both genders tend to gain more weight. The study authors said, “Age and marital status have an undeniable impact on living with overweight or obesity in adulthood regardless of sex.” further research is undergoing to explore the social, psychological and environmental factors that influence weight gain in women, more than men.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.