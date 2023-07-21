National Parents' Day 2023: Date, history, significance and ways to celebrate this day

National Parents' Day celebrates and thanks parents for the love, sacrifices, and commitment they make to raising and nurturing their kids. The occasion encourages people to show their appreciation and affection to their parents or other parental figures in recognition of the significant influence they have on their children's lives. In order to help a child through the trials and tribulations of life, the love of the parents is of the utmost importance. As no one else in the world can compare to their steadfast support and care, National Parents Day is a fantastic opportunity to express our heartfelt love and thanks to them. From history to significance, here's all you need to know about this day. (Also read: Are you a toxic parent? Here are signs to look for )

When is National Parents' Day 2023

National Parents Day is a great opportunity to express our heartfelt love and thanks to our parents and parental figures.(Unsplash)

National Parents' Day, observed annually on the fourth Sunday of July, pays tribute to parents and their selfless sacrifices. This year, we'll celebrate and honor parents on July 23.

History of National Parents' Day

National Parents' Day dates back to 1994, when President Bill Clinton signed a Congressional resolution designating the fourth Sunday in July as an official day to celebrate parents. Since then, this annual celebration has included parades, speeches, awards ceremonies, and special events to honour and celebrate the essential role parents play in our lives.

National Parents' Day significance

The National Parents' Day is of great significance as it is an annual celebration dedicated to honouring and appreciating parents for their selfless love, sacrifices and guidance in shaping the lives of their children. This special day recognises the vital role parents play in providing emotional and physical support, fostering strong family bonds and nurturing the future generation. It serves as a reminder to express gratitude and affection to parents or parental figures, recognising their unwavering dedication in meeting the challenges of parenthood and their profound impact on the well-being and success of their children and society as a whole.

Ways to celebrate National Parents' Day

Spend quality time: Arrange a special day with your parents, taking part in their favourite pastimes or making new memories.

Express your gratitude: Compose a meaningful letter, card, or poem thanking them for everything they have done for you.

Prepare a meal: Whether it's breakfast in bed or a handmade dinner, treat them to a nice meal.

Family reunion: Plan a family reunion to rejoice with your extended family and make enduring memories.

Gift-giving: Show them you know and care about them by giving them thoughtful presents that are in line with their hobbies or requirements.

