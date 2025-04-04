Neena Gupta ‘feels very sad' for women: '95% of Indian women don't know that sex is for enjoyment'

Neena Gupta recently sat down for an interview with YouTuber and television host Lilly Singh to discuss movies, getting judged for her personal life, navigating ageism in Bollywood, motherhood, and sex and shame. Lilly posted the clip on YouTube on April 3, 2025. Neena Gupta said that she feels that sex is very overrated.

'I feel sad for women and sex'

On Thursday, Lilly shared a part of the interview on Instagram, which she captioned, “Let’s talk about SEX! @neena_gupta coming through with the REAL TALK.” In the video, Neena confessed that she feels sad for women and sex. When asked for the reason, the actor said, “I feel very sad for women and sex. Because I'm talking about India – I'm talking about 99, or maybe 95 percent, of Indian women who don't know that sex is for enjoyment. [For them,] It is to please a man and have babies. All the people here in this studio are the minority in India, but for the majority, it's not a pleasure. So it's very overrated.”

Lilly also told the actor that she is the only woman she has interviewed so far who, when saying the word "sex," doesn't whisper. The YouTuber also inquired how she got to this place, and Neena revealed, “Because I feel it's a very overrated thing. I feel it's the most overrated word.”

‘If we talk more about sex…’

During the interview, when Lilly talked to Neena Gupta about micing herself up for the interview without going inside a private room, she revealed that after so much experience in the industry, she doesn't care now.

Additionally, she shared that the technical staff in Mumbai doesn't ogle at women because they are so used to seeing women like that. To which Lilly replied, “It's interesting you say that because it means if we were to talk more about sex, then it would be less ogled even outside?” and Neena Gupta replied with a ‘Yes’.