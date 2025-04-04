'Don't apply Dettol on wounds': Dermatologist says it burns the wound and makes healing process longer

Growing up, when you fell down from a bicycle or scraped your knees, your parents or school staff must have applied antiseptic liquids like Dettol or Savlon on your wounds to clean them and help them heal better. In fact, even as adults, many of us keep it inside our homes in case of emergency. However, did you know it is best not to apply it to our wounds? A dermatologist recently claimed that Dettol burns the wound, making the healing process longer. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Does wearing makeup every day damage your skin? Dermatologist reveals truth and how to repair your skin

In a podcast shared by Raj Shamani on YouTube on April 1, dermatologist Dr Manjot Marwah revealed that one should not apply Dettol on wounds or injuries. Yes, you read that right. If you were shocked, you are not alone; even the health podcaster was baffled by the dermat's claim. Let's find out what she said.

'Don't apply Dettol on wounds'

Per Dr Manjot, no dermatologist ever tells their patients to clean any wound or injury with Dettol. She advised, “You should clean it with water. Dettol burns the wound, which will make your healing process longer.” When inquired that when Dettol or Savlon - popular antiseptic liquids found in every Indian household - is used in every clinic, then why can't we use them? The dermat cleared that this is not the case. Instead, doctors or dermats use Betadine.

Dr Manjot revealed, "You can talk about school; you can say that Dettol was applied in school. But a dermatologist is never going to clean anyone's skin with Dettol or Savlon.

Meanwhile, according to Mayo Clinic, the correct way to clean your wound is to keep it under running water to lower the risk of infection. Next, wash around the wound with soap. But don't get soap in the wound. And don't use hydrogen peroxide or iodine.

How to avoid scarring

To avoid scarring, per Dr Samantha Ellis, a dermatologist, pat the wound dry and apply a thin layer of unmedicated ointment easily available at home, like Vaseline, and then cover it up with a band-aid. She revealed the tips in an Instagram video. She also suggested that this process must be repeated every 24 hours for as many days till a thin layer of pink skin appears on the affected area. The dermatologist claimed that this after-care process will make the scar left almost invisible and unnoticeable since a new layer of skin develops over the affected area.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.