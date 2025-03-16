Should you rub garlic on your acne? Dermat answers, shares safe alternatives for quick healing

With many skincare fads and trends buzzing on social media, unconventional ingredients are applied on skin to treat skin issues. One such is garlic- a home remedy of applying garlic cloves on acnes but despite having antibacterial properties, it still can worsen the breakouts instead of healing them. Garlic can irritate your skin.(Shutterstock)

Dr Aanchal Panth took to Instagram to share why one should avoid falling into the trap of using garlic on acne.

Boon or bane?

Garlic may seem like a beneficial remedy at first glance, making it appear ideal for treating acne. However, don’t be fooled, its effects can be deceptive, not only worsening existing skin concerns but also damaging healthy skin texture. Garlic causes burns on the skin, and leaves dark spots on the skin.

Dr Aanchal Panth explained, “It has antibacterial properties and anti-inflammatory properties which was utilised to reduce the bacterial overgrowth in acne and also reduce the redness. But it can really irritate the skin and cause irritant contact dermatitis, leading to burns on the skin which heals with dark spots. So applying garlic on the skin is an absolute no-no. It can really damage your normal skin and make things worse.”

Alternatives

Everyone wants to get rid of the pesky acne that arrived days before their date night or some special occasion. In a rush to get rid of it, many resort to drastic steps, like either popping it, or rubbing garlic on it. But for the long run, these methods escalate the existing problems. So if you don't already want more problems on hand, consider slowing down and being patient.

Dr. Aanchal Panth recommended using an acne patch or a salicylic acid serum (twice a week). She further explained that spot treatments with serum should be used only for occasional acne, such as no more than two breakouts a month. A small amount of the product should be applied and left on overnight. However, since acne can occur on any part of the face, spot treatment is not an effective approach for active acne, as breakouts can appear elsewhere. Treating the entire face is the preferred method.

Dr. Panth further added that an acne patch can be used to hide and cover a small red pimple. Since it is made with hydrocolloid, it helps speed up healing.

