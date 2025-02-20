Menu Explore
Woman claims turmeric-pepper water healed her acne, but does it really work? Nutritionist reveals the truth

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Feb 20, 2025 04:25 PM IST

A woman claimed that drinking turmeric and pepper water daily helped with her acne issues. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, a nutritionist revealed the truth.

Acne and other skin problems often link back to your diet. While using expensive or good quality products could fix your problems, at the end of the day, fixing your lifestyle and diet is essential, too. Often, some health and beauty influencers share detox drinks or health shots that help cure their acne issues.

Woman drank turmeric and pepper water daily to heal her acne.
Woman drank turmeric and pepper water daily to heal her acne.

Also Read | If you're experiencing recurring severe acne despite taking medication, this might be the reason

An Instagram influencer, Ishita (@ishitasgj), recently posted a clip where she shared a drink that proved beneficial during her acne-healing journey.

How to make the drink?

Per Ishita, you will need 1 glass of water, 1/2 spoon of turmeric, and a pinch of black pepper. Boil the ingredients on low flame for at least 1-2 minutes and drink it every morning to see the difference. Per the post, the drink helps improve skin hydration, prevents acne, reduces puffiness and itchiness, and boosts the immune system.

Does it actually work?

We got in touch with Tanya Khanna, nutritionist and yoga trainer, Alyve Health, to know whether this drink is beneficial for those with acne. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Tanya revealed whether science backs this claim, “In the world of skincare, natural remedies have gained immense popularity. The claim that turmeric and black pepper water help reduce acne is based on its anti-inflammatory, antibacterial, and gut-healing properties. While scientific research supports these benefits, its effectiveness as a primary acne treatment is doubtful and varies from person to person and body type.”

What Science Says:

  • Turmeric’s role in acne reduction
  1. Anti-inflammatory properties: Curcumin, the active compound in turmeric, helps reduce redness and swelling associated with acne.
  2. Antibacterial effects: Some studies suggest turmeric can reduce breakouts due to bacterial infection.
  3. Antioxidant benefits: Turmeric fights oxidative stress, which reduces premature skin ageing and acne formation.
  • Black pepper’s role
  1. Enhances curcumin absorption: Piperine in black pepper increases curcumin bioavailability, increasing turmeric’s effectiveness.
  2. Improves digestion: Poor digestion and gut health are linked to acne. Black pepper aids in digestion, potentially reducing breakouts triggered by gut imbalances.
  • Gut health and acne connection

Per the nutritionist, a healthy gut microbiome plays a crucial role in skin health. Since turmeric and black pepper can aid digestion and reduce gut inflammation, they may indirectly support clearer skin

Precautions to Take

  1. May cause stomach irritation – High doses of turmeric can cause acid reflux or bloating in sensitive individuals.
  2. Avoid if on blood thinners – Turmeric can thin the blood, so consult a doctor if you take anticoagulants.
  3. Can lower blood sugar – Diabetics should monitor their glucose levels before consuming it.
  4. Pregnancy and breastfeeding – Not recommended. Consult a healthcare provider before adding this to your routine.

Does it really work for acne?

According to Tanya, drinking turmeric and black pepper water may not be a guaranteed acne cure, but it can help reduce inflammation, support gut health, and detoxify the body, indirectly improving skin health. “If you struggle with persistent acne, try combining this drink with a healthy diet, skincare routine, and medical advice for optimal results,” she advised.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

