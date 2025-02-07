Back acne making you ditch your backless dress? Dermat shares skincare routine for effective treatment

Eyeing that gorgeous backless dress and daydreaming how it would make you an instant showstopper? But instead of adding to the cart, you moved it wishlist; insecure because of your back acne or ‘bacne.’ Back acnes are treated with exfoliating acids to treat the clogged pores. (Shutterstock & IG)

Back acne is annoying, making you second guess your backless outfits. But the good news is that with the right skincare, the back acne can be treated and prevented.

ALSO READ: Hot water baths to popping pimples: Dermatologist reveals biggest skincare mistakes you might be making

Products to treat bacne

Dr Neera Nathan, a MD, MSHS and a Harvard-trained dermatologist, shared a few products that might be game-changing for back acne problems.

She suggested these:

Benzoyl Peroxide cleanser: Dr Nathan recommended using a benzoyl peroxide cleanser and suggested leaving the lather on the affected area for 1–2 minutes before rinsing it off. For beginners, she advised starting with a lower concentration, such as 4%, to minimize the risk of irritation.

Dr Nathan recommended using a benzoyl peroxide cleanser and suggested leaving the lather on the affected area for 1–2 minutes before rinsing it off. For beginners, she advised starting with a lower concentration, such as 4%, to minimize the risk of irritation. Exfoliating acids like salicylic or glycolic: Exfoliating acids like salicylic or glycolic acid can be beneficial for treating back acne. Dr. Nathan recommended adding them a few times a week. To apply, she suggested using toning pads for ease of application. Since manoeuvring and applying products to your back can be hard, using a spray cap on products like glycolic acid can make the process much simpler. This process is hands-free. She also highlighted the benefits of glycolic acid, noting that it not only helps treat acne but also softens acne scars and post-acne marks. Exfoliation may help in opening up the clogged pores, which form pimples.

Exfoliating acids like salicylic or glycolic acid can be beneficial for treating back acne. Dr. Nathan recommended adding them a few times a week. To apply, she suggested using toning pads for ease of application. Since manoeuvring and applying products to your back can be hard, using a spray cap on products like glycolic acid can make the process much simpler. This process is hands-free. She also highlighted the benefits of glycolic acid, noting that it not only helps treat acne but also softens acne scars and post-acne marks. Exfoliation may help in opening up the clogged pores, which form pimples. Hypochlorous acid post-workout: The dermat addressed an unknown fact that workouts may trigger back acne. Sweat may clog the pores, leading to acne. So, after workouts she recommended, spraying hypochlorous acid

Precaution

Skincare is very personal. Everyone has unique skin types, conditions and concerns, making a dermat consultation an absolute necessity before adding new products to your routine. There may be many other health and lifestyle factors that could trigger your back acne which only a personal consultation with a dermat can uncover.

The suggestions provided by Dr Neera are generic, and before adding them, a doctor consultation, or at least a patch test is a must.

Skincare is not a one-size-fits-all routine. These suggestions shared by Dr Neera are a good starting point for understanding the skincare treatment, products and causes.

Back acne with the right skincare can be treated, so no longer let it chip away your confidence and wear that backless dress.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

ALSO READ: Korean beauty vs Japanese skincare for Indian skin: Doctors reveal key differences and how to make the best choice