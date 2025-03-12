Struggling with acne and flaky scalp? Watch out for these triggers that cause common skin, hair problems in women

In today’s extremely hectic and fast-paced work life and the constant juggle with personal commitments, there’s barely any time for adequate nutrition, workouts, or self-care. Furthermore, environmental factors like pollution further add to the strain, taking a toll on skin and hair health. In the rush to find quick fixes, many end up using multiple products without truly understanding the root cause. Skin and hair are most affected by poor lifestyle choices. (Shutterstock)

Amid the daily grind, it’s essential to take a step back, pause and understand the most common hair and skin concerns, because the right solutions start with awareness.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr DM Mahajan, Senior Consultant of Dermatology at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, shared these common hair and skin problems along with a detailed breakdown on their primary triggers:

Skin concerns

Hormonal acnes happen in adulthood too.(Shutterstock)

1. Acne and breakouts

Acne is no longer just a teenage problem, adult acne is on the rise due to hormonal imbalances, stress, and environmental pollutants. Increased screen time and wearing makeup for long hours can also clog pores, making breakouts worse.

2. Pigmentation and uneven skin tone

Dark spots, melasma, and uneven skin tone are common due to prolonged sun exposure, hormonal fluctuations (especially during pregnancy), and post-inflammatory marks left by acne. Without proper sun protection, these issues tend to worsen over time.

3. Dry or oily skin imbalance

Many women struggle with either excessive dryness or oiliness. Dehydration, harsh skincare products, and seasonal changes can strip the skin of its natural moisture, leading to flakiness. On the other hand, overactive oil glands, often triggered by hormonal shifts, cause persistent greasiness and clogged pores.

4. Premature ageing

Fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging skin are appearing earlier due to excessive sun exposure, pollution, and poor lifestyle habits like smoking or an unhealthy diet. Lack of hydration and improper skincare routines also accelerate skin aging.

Hair concerns

Hair thinning is one of the major concerns women are facing today.(Shutterstock)

1. Hair thinning and hair fall

Stress, hormonal imbalances (such as PCOS or thyroid issues), poor diet, and excessive heat styling are major contributors to hair thinning. Postpartum hair loss is another common concern among new mothers, as the body undergoes hormonal shifts.

2. Dandruff and scalp Issues

Flaky scalp, itching, and excessive oil production are signs of dandruff or seborrheic dermatitis. These conditions are often triggered by fungal infections, stress, and improper hair care routines. Using the wrong shampoos or washing hair too frequently can make it worse.

3. Frizz, breakage and hair damage

Frequent use of heat styling tools, hair colouring, and chemical treatments can weaken hair strands, leading to frizz, split ends, and breakage. Lack of nourishment, combined with humidity, further makes hair unmanageable.

